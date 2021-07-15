The first round of family stimulus checks is here — just make sure you're in the money

Parents who have been forced to pinch every penny during the pandemic can finally start breathing a little easier and buying a little more.

On Thursday, the IRS began shipping out a new round of direct payments as part of the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), one of the initiatives included in the COVID-19 relief bill passed in March.

The Biden administration has said roughly 39 million families will receive payouts on or around the 15th of every month, from July through December.

If you’re the parent of a child 17 years old or younger, you may have already received your first payment and be eligible for a hefty tax break next year.

But what if the money hasn't shown up yet — or you're concerned it's not coming at all? Don't despair yet, because you still have options.

What is the expanded Child Tax Credit?

The CTC existed before the latest coronavirus relief package but maxed out at $2,000 per child. This year, the credit has grown to a maximum of $3,600 per child, and some of it is coming in advance.

The first half of the credit will be paid out upfront in the form of direct deposits or paper checks each month. The rest is available to claim as a normal tax credit next year.

For every child under the age of six, households will receive a monthly check of up to $300 between now and the end of the year. Households with children aged six to 17 will receive up to $250 per child each month.

Not everyone is getting the same amount. If you earn more than $75,000 as an individual, or are part of a married couple who earns $150,000 or more, you will not receive the maximum amount.

If you earn $200,000 or more on your own, or you and your spouse make in excess of $400,000 a year, you won’t receive any checks, but you will be able to use the standard $2,000 tax credit come tax season.

Be aware that if you’d rather use the entirety of your CTC as a tax credit, you can opt out of the monthly payment program by visiting the IRS’s CTC update portal.

How to make sure you get your payments

If you filed your taxes this year, the IRS should have all the information it needs to get you your CTC funds by direct deposit.

But if you’re a parent and you have yet to receive anything from the IRS, there could be a few reasons why:

The IRS doesn’t have your info. If you didn’t need to file a tax return in 2019 or 2020, the IRS may lack the information it needs to make a direct deposit. You can still get the IRS the details it needs by using its non-filer sign-up tool.

Your primary residence isn’t in the U.S. Your main home must be in the U.S., and you have to live in it for more than half the year, in order to qualify for the expanded CTC. You’ll also be eligible if you file a joint return with a spouse who occupies a U.S. primary residence for more than six months a year.

Your kid doesn’t qualify. Your household won’t be entitled to the expanded CTC if your child is 18 or older. Same goes if your child doesn’t have a valid Social Security number.

You make too much money. If you earn $200,000 or more, your household will not receive any direct payments.

You can check whether you qualify for these advanced CTC payments using the IRS’s Eligibility Assistant.

The IRS is also urging parents to be wary of scams related to the CTC payments. The IRS never sends out emails or texts instructing you to open attachments or visit non-government websites, so don’t be fooled by any sophisticated fakes.

What if you’re not getting any payments?

If your child is over 18 or you're otherwise ineligible, you'll have to look elsewhere to inject extra cash into your budget. Depending on your situation, you may have several major money-saving moves at your disposal.

