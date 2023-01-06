First rocket launch from UK soil expected within days

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: The Virgin Orbit Launcher One rocket in its hanger at Newquay Airport on August 10, 2021 in Newquay, England. Spaceport Cornwall is aiming to launch its first satellites in spring of 2022. (Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images) - Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images

The first rocket launch from UK soil is expected within days after Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit said it planned to fly as soon as next week.

The space company said the launch window for its “Start Me Up” rocket mission would begin at 10.16pm on Monday. The mission will take off from Spaceport Cornwall, in Newquay.

It also has a series of backup dates if the flight has to be postponed. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected on Sunday night and throughout Monday until the early afternoon off the coast of Cornwall.

Virgin’s mission will launch a rocket from under the wing of a Boeing 747, called Cosmic Girl. The plane will take off from Newquay Airport on Monday night and drop its LauncherOne rocket from beneath its wing while flying off the coast of Ireland at 37,000ft.

The rocket will then blast into space and release satellites into orbit.

Among its payload are satellites from UK and US defence agencies. It will also include commercial monitoring and research satellites, such as a module from Welsh start-up SpaceForge, which is aiming to develop in-orbit manufacturing, and a navigation spacecraft, called the Dover Pathfinder, designed to offer a form of back-up to GPS.

This handout photo obtained May 25, 2020 courtesy of Virgin Orbit shows Cosmic Girl as it releases LauncherOne mid-air for the first time during a July 2019 drop test. - Small satellite launcher Virgin Orbit the sibling company to Richard Bransons space tourism venture Virgin Galactic plans to conduct the first test launch of its rocket May 25, 2020. The company has been developing and testing its vehicles for the last six years, but now its ready to finally send a rocket to orbit. (Photo by Handout / Virgin Orbit / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /VIRGIN ORBIT/HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/Virgin Orbit/AFP via Getty Images) - Virgin Orbit/AFP via Getty Images

If the launch cannot go ahead on Monday, it will be postponed until later in January.

Virgin Orbit said it planned to “maintain a conservative posture” over weather conditions going into the flight.

Wind speeds of up to 43 miles per hour are expected on Monday morning near Newquay, dying down to around 30 miles per hour gusts later in the evening, according to the Met Office.

Virgin Orbit said its rocket module had now been attached to its Boeing 747 ready for launch, and it had completed a pre-flight rehearsal and checks.

The mission will be the first ever rocket launch from UK soil and come more than 50 years after the first British built rocket, Black Arrow, reached space from the Australian outback.

The launch had originally been planned to go ahead in 2022, but technical delays and a 15-month licensing process with the Civil Aviation Authority pushed this back into the New Year.

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “We are entering a new era for space in the UK with the first ever satellite launch from UK soil and from Europe.

“This is a significant landmark for the nation, the UK Space Agency and for all those who have worked so hard over many years to make our ambitions to create a commercial space launch capability a reality.”

Dan Hart, chief executive of Virgin Orbit, said: “After ensuring that every technical aspect is sound and every regulation and code has been satisfied, it is gratifying to see this historic endeavour on the verge of coming to fruition.”