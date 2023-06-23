First reviews for Gabrielle Union's Netflix movie The Perfect Find

Netflix

Gabrielle Union's new rom-com The Perfect Find has officially landed on Netflix, and the first reviews are in.

Based on the best-selling novel by Tia Williams, The Perfect Find follows 40-year-old Jenna Jones (Union), a former fashion editor who is desperate to get a fresh start in magazine journalism after she loses both her job and fiancé.

Jenna eventually lands a job working for her former career nemesis Darcy (Gina Torres) and soon falls for Eric (Keith Powers), the magazine’s handsome videographer. However, things become complicated when she learns that Eric is Darcy's son.

At the time of writing, The Perfect Find is currently sitting at 67% on Rotten Tomatoes from nine reviews, giving the film a relatively strong start. Of course, that score will likely change as critics who didn't get to see the movie ahead of time watch and review it.

Here's what some of the critics are saying for far:

"Director [Numa] Perrier has helmed a standout rom-com, bolstered by Union’s vision as a producer and lead star. The perfect find for those seeking a smart, sexy rom-com respite? Pretty close."

"The Perfect Find is as much a tribute to Black love as it is a salute to the Roaring 20s – a fine romance to build a night in around. It meets the give-me-something-old-but-different Hollywood brief with style and wit, and takes care of anyone who might find family here."

"While the director doesn’t nail the chemistry between the movie’s lovely leads, she does weave inventiveness, playfulness and plenty of ideas throughout the romance."

"Perrier’s direction — which pays sweet homage to romantic comedies and vintage Hollywood — makes up for the underdeveloped narrative and occasionally stiff performances from the supporting cast. "

"At its best, The Perfect Find is a perfectly fun flick — but at its worst, it feels like a rom-com simply running through the motions."

The Perfect Find is available to watch on Netflix now.

