First responders search for suspected drowning victim in Dartmouth

An RCMP dive team is working with Halifax Regional Police to locate the missing swimmer. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

First responders are responding to a suspected drowning at King's Wharf in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency received a report of a missing swimmer at 8:02 p.m. AT.

Witnesses said the man went underwater and could not be found.

Officers and firefighters were unable to locate the missing man.

An RCMP diving team is working with Halifax police to locate the man, the release said.

Police said they're not releasing the man's identity at this time.

