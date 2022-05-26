First Responders Children’s Foundation to Host “A Celebration of First Responder Heroes” Gala Dinner

First Responders Children's Foundation
·8 min read
First Responders Children's Foundation
First Responders Children's Foundation

“THE ROLL CALL OF HEROES” WILL PAY TRIBUTE
TO 6.5 MILLION FIRST RESPONDERS ACROSS THE NATION

JAMES M. FOOTE, PRESIDENT & CEO OF CSX, WILL RECEIVE
THE 2022 CORPORATE HERO AWARD

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation, the national nonprofit founded in the aftermath of 9/11 when over 800 children lost a first responder parent, will host "A Celebration of First Responder Heroes" on June 2, 2022, at Gotham Hall in New York City. The event will recognize James M. Foote, President & CEO of CSX, as the 2022 Corporate Hero Award honoree for CSX’s longstanding commitment to and generous support of first responder families.

The gala dinner will pay tribute to 6.5 million first responders across the nation through "The Roll Call of Heroes" during which a representative from each category of first responder will be honored on behalf of all first responders in their category: public safety officers, firefighters, EMTs / paramedics, nurses, 911 dispatchers, and 9/11 survivors. The individual representing each category of first responder will be celebrated for their personal heroism and receive an award on behalf of all first responders in their respective field.

First Responders Children's Foundation has selected six first responder heroes for the 2022 “Roll Call of Heroes” each of whom went above and beyond the call of duty and some of whom risked their lives to rescue others in their communities. The award recipients include:

  • On behalf of all Public Safety OfficersCaptain Will Davis of the Joplin, MO Police Department who displayed unusual selflessness and courage when he stopped an assailant on a murderous rampage. During the altercation, two of Davis’s fellow officers were fatally shot and their patrol vehicle was stolen by the assailant’s flee attempt. Shots were fired at officers in pursuit, until the patrol car was wrecked in the process. As the assailant continued to fire at the officers, Davis pulled up to the scene, drew fire from the suspect, and ultimately returned fire, mortally wounding the assailant and ending the rampage.

  • On behalf of all FirefightersCorey Wilcox of the FDNY, under punishing conditions and at personal risk, rescued an unconscious woman trapped in a house fire on Thanksgiving night. Through heavy smoke and fire, with zero visibility, high heat and rapidly deteriorating conditions, Firefighter Wilcox carried her out of the burning house to the street and provided emergency care. Firefighter Corey Wilcox's quick actions under extreme conditions were directly responsible for the woman’s survival.

  • On behalf of all NursesJody Nixon, RN of Brooklyn, NY is a Head Nurse in the hectic and crowded Emergency Room at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she works non-stop saving countless lives every day. Nixon cared for the first COVID patient in NYC and always finds a way to fit more stretchers in to care for everyone. She is usually the first person in the room that responds to a cardiac arrest and trauma. She shows no fear be it COVID or bedbugs, working nonstop, with rarely any breaks. She also takes the work of head nurse home with her in heavy totes full of checklists and staffing schedules. She brings back soaps and clothing in those bags in case someone from the street needs a shower and a change of clothes. Nixon is fast on her feet and regularly triages five patients at the same time. On the toughest patients, she will find their vein to get blood samples, and even wipes away their tears.

  • On behalf of all Paramedics / EMTsAlanna Badgley of Yonkers, NY responds to 911 calls as a paramedic and puts her life on the line every day fighting COVID-19, often without enough PPE and wearing the same N-95 mask for weeks on end. On the daily Badgley rescues patients in distress from their homes, who are then transported to the hospital, many of whom are sick, injured, terrified and dying. She never fails to provide expert pre-hospital medical care with empathy and humanity. Badgley also serves as Union President of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics Local 20, working to raise awareness for the low pay and hardships endured by EMS workers nationwide.

  • On behalf of all 911 DispatchersJonathan Ortiz of the NYPD who on January 21st answered the call of a distressed mother in Brooklyn, worried that her son was unstable. Since there was no mention a weapon, Ortiz dispatched NYPD officers to the apartment building, who were caught off guard upon arrival when they were fired upon in a surprise attack by the woman’s son. A third officer ended the violence by mortally wounding the gunman. Ortiz then got a call reporting two officers down, dispatched two ambulances to rush to the officers’ rescue, and cleared the route of traffic so the ambulances carrying police officers Mora and Rivera could race to the hospital in record time. Ortiz played a critical role in getting officers Mora and Rivera the best possible chance for immediate medical care in a short amount of time.

  • On behalf of all 9/11 SurvivorsSal Turturici of Morganville, NJ is a 20-year career veteran of the FDNY, who served as an EMT in the Hazardous Materials Division of the FDNY EMS. Turturici responded to the 9/11 rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site, where he was tragically exposed to toxic dust that now causes him to battle terminal cancer. Despite this illness, Turturici continues to advocate for first responders.

First Responders Children's Foundation is proud to honor distinguished individuals and corporate partners for their efforts and passion in supporting our nation's first responders and their families. Past honorees of the Corporate Hero Award include Cisco, Kroll, Mattel, and SERVPRO.

The 2022 Corporate Hero Award honoree is James M. Foote, President & CEO of CSX, a premier transportation company that provides rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For four years, CSX Pride in Service has partnered with First Responders Children's Foundation to provide grants to law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and their families, as well as scholarships for children to pursue their dreams of higher education. CSX is also a founding member of the First Responder Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

“On behalf of First Responders Children’s Foundation, we are humbled by the dedication and bravery of all the first responders being honored in our Roll Of Heroes,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “They are true heroes who represent the service and sacrifice of all in their profession. We are also delighted to honor Mr. James M. Foote on behalf of CSX Pride in Service for the company’s dedication to first responders and their families. Our partnership began in 2018, and with their support, we have helped hundreds of children with scholarships. During the COVID-19 pandemic CSX was the first to show up and help us launch our COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, and for this and so much more, we are grateful.”

“It is with great honor that I accept this award on behalf of CSX and our Pride in Service community investment initiative,” said James M. Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX. “Safety and service are in our DNA, and we work closely with first responders in the local communities where we operate every single day. Partnering with First Responders Children’s Foundation allows us to give back to the families of some of these brave heroes.”

The gala evening will include recognition of the Foundation's college scholarship recipients including Mabel Jesse, Florida State College of Jacksonville class of 2023 and Annette-Rene Rule, Texas State University class of 2025.

Proceeds from the Gala will support Foundation programs including college scholarships, direct financial assistance, bereavement assistance, and toys during the holidays. Proceeds will also support mental health services for children of first responder families through the newly introduced First Responders Children's Foundation Resiliency Program.

The gala dinner and awards ceremony will take place on June 2, 2022, at Gotham Hall in New York City. Tickets and sponsorships are available at 1stRCF.org.

About First Responders Children's Foundation
First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children’s Foundation also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF

About CSX
CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Press Contact:
For First Responders Children’s Foundation:
Joanna Black
+1 (646) 912-2681
Joanna@1stRCF.org


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Penguins F Bryan Rust fine with taking a discount to stay

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust felt he deserved a raise. He just didn't necessarily want one so big it would jeopardize his chances of staying in Pittsburgh. Sure the versatile Pittsburgh Penguins forward had a sense of what his worth would have been on the open market. Ultimately, however, staying in the place where he met his wife, had his son and won two Stanley Cups trumped whatever curiosity he might have felt about exploring his options elsewhere. If that means the six-year deal worth $5.125

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Oilers overwhelm Flames in dominant Game 3 win

    Edmonton has the lead in the Battle of Alberta after a convincing victory in Game 3.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Breaking down Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s surprising struggles at the plate

    It appears Guerrero Jr. is putting a premium on making contact right now, but it’s often the wrong kind of contact.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-