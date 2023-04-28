First Republic shares plunge again as hopes of rescue deal fade
First Republic Bank shares were halted repeatedly after dropping as much as 50pc this afternoon following a report from
CNBC that the most likely outcome of rescue talks is for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to take the lender into
receivership.
Shares sank to a fresh all-time low of $3.09, after rising as much as 6.6pc earlier on reports of meetings to devise a plan for the bank.
First Republic’s plunge has wiped out more than $21bn (£16.67bn) in market value this year, making it the smallest S&P 500 Index member by value.
