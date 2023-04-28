First Republic shares plunge again as hopes of rescue deal fade

Telegraph reporters
·1 min read
first republic
first republic

First Republic Bank shares were halted repeatedly after dropping as much as 50pc this afternoon following a report from
CNBC that the most likely outcome of rescue talks is for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to take the lender into
receivership.

Shares sank to a fresh all-time low of $3.09, after rising as much as 6.6pc earlier on reports of meetings to devise a plan for the bank.

First Republic’s plunge has wiped out more than $21bn (£16.67bn) in market value this year, making it the smallest S&P 500 Index member by value.

More to follow.