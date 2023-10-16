First ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’ Teaser Drops During ‘RHONY’ Season 14 Finale

Peacock dropped its first teaser for the new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip which brings some of the former stars of The Real Housewives of New York City. The clip that dropped on Bravo during the Season 14 finale of the rebooted RHONY featured the voices of the cast saying some of their iconic lines.

“Turtle time,” Ramona Singer is heard saying.

Kelly Bensimon is heard asking, “Does anyone want a jellybean?”

Sonja Morgan is heard admitting, “I live for the walk of shame,” while Luann de Lesseps delivers her classic line, “Be cool, don’t be all like, uncool.”

Kristen Taekman says, “I do have issues with your issues,” with Dorinda Medley capping off the promo saying, “I made it nice.”

Although the teaser doesn’t reveal the premiere date for RHUGT Season 4, Peacock revealed earlier this year it would be available to start streaming starting in December. Peacock swapped RHONY Legacy with Ex-Wives Club 2, with the latter now premiering sometime in 2024 instead of this year.

RHUGT: RHONY Legacy brings back some of the former housewives from the Big Apple following the complete reboot the franchise underwent for Season 14. It had been reported that RHONY Legacy was going to be a completely new standalone spinoff but the cast failed to reach an agreement with production. The concept was redeveloped into the existing “Ultimate Girls Trip” format which brings together stars of the different Real Housewives franchises.

Watch the RHUGT: RHONY Legacy teaser in the video posted below.

The first teaser of #RHUGT: #RHONY Legacy is here and we have chills! pic.twitter.com/LwjlogBYHq — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 16, 2023

