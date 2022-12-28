First Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:AW9U) stock most popular amongst individual investors who own 50%, while private companies hold 33%

Every investor in First Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:AW9U) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 50% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 33% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about First Real Estate Investment Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First Real Estate Investment Trust?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in First Real Estate Investment Trust. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see First Real Estate Investment Trust's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

First Real Estate Investment Trust is not owned by hedge funds. Golden Concord Asia Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 33% of shares outstanding. With 8.7% and 1.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, First Reit Management Limited and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of First Real Estate Investment Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in First Real Estate Investment Trust. It has a market capitalization of just S$525m, and insiders have S$8.8m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 50% of First Real Estate Investment Trust. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 33%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - First Real Estate Investment Trust has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

