Rainfall provides a bit of relief for drought, wildfire-stricken B.C.

After a prolonged period of considerable drought, the first moderate amount of rainfall in months for parts of B.C. has filtered as of Saturday morning. While the amounts aren't nearly as high as what B.C. can get from a moisture-laden system, every drop of rain counts and is much-needed to help with the wildfires and dry conditions. Parts of the Interior could see 30 mm by the time it departs, though. By Sunday, temperatures will take a bit of a nosedive for a short time before another heat wave begins next week. More on the rain, brief temperature drop and impending blast of heat, below.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: FIRST AMPLE RAINFALL IN MONTHS FOR SOME

Residents in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley woke up to the sight of rainfall Saturday morning, a most-welcomed view amidst the current drought and wildfire situation. The reprieve comes courtesy of a low-pressure system that pushed onto the coast.

The moisture will then push eastward across the south through Saturday night and ino Sunday, with light rain trekking across the Okanagan and Rockies.

bcrain

This could result in 10-20 mm across the Lower Mainland and up to 30 mm for parts of the Interior through the weekend. While it won't help to fully extinguish the fires, the rain will provide some assistance in controlling some of the blazes.

Residents can also expect to perhaps breathe a little easier, as light rain may help to clear some of the thick pollutants from the air.

In addition to the rain, temperatures are expected to fall by as much as 10 degrees across the Interior on Sunday, with daytime highs sitting in the upper teens or low 20s. The temperature plummet will be short-lived, as another heat wave is set to begin next week.

FIRE CHIEF WARNS VERNON, BC RESIDENTS TO BE READY TO LEAVE

Click here to view the video

LOOK AHEAD: THE NEXT HEAT WAVE ON THE HORIZON, COULD AMPLIFY WILDFIRES

Another heat wave is anticipated for B.C. mid- and late next week, which is not welcomed news for the wildfires, smoke and air quality. While it won't be nearly as hot as what we saw in late June, high temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 30s across the southern Interior valleys, including the Okanagan.

Story continues

BC Wed Temp

The Fraser Valley could see similar temperatures, and hot weather will also reach the southern coast of B.C.

Thumbnail courtesy of Валерия on Unsplash.

Check back for the latest forecast across British Columbia.