First-quarter financial results for Gananoque

First-quarter municipal spending in Gananoque was generally at or near target, although months of fiscal surprises could still lie ahead.

Town council recently received a report from staff regarding the 2023 first-quarter financial results.

The report includes approximately 25 per cent of operating costs, with the exclusion of seasonal activities such as the Visitor Center and the Marina.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The first of the four quarterly Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) transfer payments has been received from the province.

Penalties and interest on overdue tax accounts for the first three months of the year totals $21,337, with a budget of $100,300 for the year, meaning the town was at 21 per cent of target by the end of March. Bank interest was already over budget due to current rates. corporate service operational expenses were spent to 26 per cent of the $864,645 budget.

The first 2023 casino slot revenue payment, received in April, was for $259,205 or 27 per cent of the $965,000 budget. These funds are distributed 85 per cent to capital and five per cent each to community grants, economic development, and contingencies.

Corporate Service IT operational expenses were spent to 28 per cent of the $198,160 budget. Software license fees are typically due in January each year, so those fees are already expensed for the year.

Fire expenses were spent to 19 per cent at March 31, 2023. Contributions to police dispatch costs are transferred in June and December.

Police payroll accounts were spent to 25 per cent as of March 31, 2023. Officials expect police overtime increases in the second quarter, due to two parental leaves and a sick leave.

Building permit fees collected in 2023 were at 32 per cent of the $100,000 budget by the end of the first quarter. Expenses were at 27 per cent of the $217,450 budget.

Dog tag sales were over budget at $5,777, with most purchases occurring in the first quarter when the price is reduced. Contract fees for bylaw enforcement, animal control and parking had been billed for two months at March 31.

As of the end of the first quarter, the public works operating budget of $1,868,965 was 27 per cent spent. Most of the annual maintenance contracts are works that occur in the summer months, such as sidewalk repairs, line painting and asphalt patching.

Waste tag sales were at 25 per cent of budget. The WDO quarterly grant has been received in the amount of $12,984. This grant offsets the cost of recycling. The curbside collection contracts for waste was at 15 per cent spent and recycling at nine per cent spent, having been billed for two months at March 31. The waste management expense budget had been spent to 14 per cent of the $446,560 budget.

Wastewater operating costs were at 27 per cent of budget and water operating costs at 26 per cent.

As of March 31, none of the 2023 property taxes were paid and only two months of Hydro costs billed, leading town staff to conclude that the system will come in over budget on operating expenses. With current interest rates and delayed capital projects, interest on reserves is already over budget after three months.

At March 31, arena user fee revenues were at $90,680 or 32 per cent of budget with the January through March revenues recorded. Three of seven months, it’s noted in staff’s report, should equate to 43 per cent.

Story continues

In accordance with the recreation cost sharing agreement, the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands was billed $79,250 for half of its 2023 contribution on May 1, 2023. Arena operating expenses were at $166,622 of the $479,677 budget or 35 per cent.

The Marina, which opens in May, had collected 40 per cent of the revenues by March 31 and spent 18 per cent of the operational budget of $603,611, including one of the two annual loan payments for the breakwater project. Seasonal slips are paid in full before being used.

It was noted to council that first quarter results are not a strong indication of the year as many contracts are not yet billed and summer seasonal operations are not yet operating. Managers are looking more closely at mid-year numbers to get a better sense of supply and contract cost trends.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times