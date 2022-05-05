First quarter 2022 financial information

MRM
·5 min read
MRM
MRM

Press release

First quarter 2022 financial information

  • Consolidated revenues for the 1st quarter of 2022 of €2.34m, stable on a like-for-like basis

  • Ongoing robust letting activity

Paris, 5 May 2022: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR00140085W6), a real estate company specialising in retail property, today announced its consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2022, corresponding to gross rental income for the period.

Letting activity

Letting activity remained brisk in the first quarter. Leases1 signed for a total floor area of 2,500 sqm represent total rent of €0,6 million.

In particular, a lease was signed with the fitness chain On Air with a view to it moving into the 2,000 sqm medium-sized unit within the Carré Vélizy mixed-used development (Vélizy-Villacoublay) vacated by Office Depot in January 2022. This lease entered into force on 29 April 2022.

At 31 March 2022, the physical occupancy rate2 and the financial occupancy rate2 were stable relative to end-December 2021, at 90% and 88% respectively.

Change in revenues

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 totalled €2.34 million, stable relative to the first quarter of 2021 on a like-for-like basis3.

Thanks to its lettings successes, MRM benefited in the first quarter of the year from the full effect of leases signed in 2021 for the Valentin shopping centre (near Besançon), Aria Parc (Allonnes) and Sud Canal (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines). This positive effect was offset by the temporary vacancy of the medium-sized unit vacated in Carré Vélizy, which has already been relet (see above). The indexation effect was slightly positive.

On a reported basis, taking account of the impact of the disposal of two non-strategic assets in October 2021, revenues were down 3.3% relative to the first quarter of 2021.

Quarterly revenues
€m

Q1
2022

Q1
2021

Change

Like-for-like change1

Total gross rental income

2.34

2.42

-3.3%

+0.0%

(unaudited figures)

Rent collection

To date, the rent collection rate for the first quarter of 2022 is 93%.

MRM also continued to recover arrears in respect of 2021: overall, the collection rate of rents and charges due after taking account of rent write-off agreements with tenants rose from 92% on 24 February 2022 to 94% at present.

Financial position

MRM’s financial position remains healthy with a solid balance sheet. Following the refinancing of all of its bank debt in December 2021, the next significant repayment is due in December 2028.

As a reminder, MRM has a €6.4 million credit facility to contribute to financing new investments in value-enhancement and CSR voluntarist works.

MRM reverse stock split

MRM’s reverse stock split4, launched by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 24 February 2022, began on 21 March 2022 and ended on 20 April 2022, the first day of trading of the new shares.

The reverse stock split consisted of the exchange of 20 existing shares with a par value of €1 for 1 new share with a par value of €20.

The Company’s share capital of €43,667,800 has now been split into 2,183,390 ordinary shares with a par value of €20.

The new shares are listed under ISIN code FR00140085W6. The old shares listed under ISIN code FR0000060196 have been delisted. The mnemonic code (MRM) is unchanged.

Outlook

MRM’s main operating priorities are as follows:

• Analysis and deployment of investment programmes to enhance the value of current portfolio assets;

• Letting available space;

• The deployment of the ESG action plan and the Climate Plan adopted by the Company, with particular attention paid to reducing energy consumption;

• Dynamic management of the portfolio with analysis of potential acquisitions and disposals.

MRM maintains its target of total annualised net rents in excess of €10 million, based on the current portfolio (excluding acquisitions and disposals), assuming an occupancy rate of 95%. As a reminder, this target was confirmed on 24 February 2022 despite the disposals carried out in 2021.

Calendar

The general shareholders’ meeting to approve the financial statements for 2021 will be held on 9 June 2022.

Revenues for the second quarter and 2022 annual results are due on 28 July 2022 after market close.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR00140085W6 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information

MRM
5, avenue Kléber
75795 Paris Cedex 16
France
T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00
relation_finances@mrminvest.com

Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial
M +33 (0)6 42 37 54 17
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

Website: www.mrminvest.com

1 New leases or renewals
2 Including leases already signed but not yet in effect as at 31 March 2022
3 Like-for-like changes are calculated by deducting rents generated by assets sold in year n from reported revenues in year n-1
4 Terms and conditions of this reverse stock split are described in the notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on 2 March 2022 and are available on the Finance/Shareholders section of the Company’s website at the following link www.mrminvest.com

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl