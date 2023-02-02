First Quantum Minerals worker dies at Trident operations in Zambia

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd on Thursday said that a worker died and another was injured at its Trident operations in Zambia, following a traffic accident involving a dump truck and a light vehicle in the Sentinel open pit.

Operations in the pit have been temporarily suspended until deemed they can resume safely, the company said in a statement.

Safety of workforce was company's top priority and they are "committed to improve our practices from this incident", Chief Executive Officer Tristan Pascall said.

First Quantum had previously reported the death of a worker at its Cobre Panama Project in 2018. (Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)