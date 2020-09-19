What was the first Pulitzer-winning podcast? The Weekend quiz

The questions
1 Who said “My film is not about Vietnam, it is Vietnam”?
2 Plato called which poet the 10th Muse?
3 What was synchronised, but is now artistic?
4 What is the only country crossed by the equator and a “tropic”?
5 Who conducted the Willy-Nicky correspondence?
6 Which wind was predicted by Eugene Parker?
7 Where did the visions in the Book of Revelation take place?
8 What was the first podcast to win a Pulitzer prize?
What links:
9
Blackburn; Bury St Edmunds; Guildford; Rochester; Southwell?
10 Germany (709); UK (650); India (545); US (435)?
11 Marcel Grateau; Margaret Vinci Heldt; Chris McMillan?
12 Garden of England and a tern, warbler and sole?
13 Valentina Tereshkova; Sally Ride; Helen Sharman; Liu Yang?
14 The Manor; Morgan; Ridge Farm; Rockfield; Strawberry?
15 Old San Francisco stadium; 1966 Beatles album; 1948 Hitchcock film; Pb?
The answers
1 Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now).
2 Sappho.
3 Synchronised swimming, officially renamed artistic swimming in 2017.
4 Brazil (Tropic of Capricorn).
5 Kaiser Wilhelm II and Tsar Nicholas II.
6 Solar wind.
7 Island of Patmos.
8 This American Life.
9 Cathedral towns in England.
10 Number of members in lower house of legislature: Bundestag; House of Commons; Lok Sabha; House of Representatives.
11 Hairstyle inventors: Marcel wave; the beehive; the Rachel.
12 Animals named after places in Kent: Sandwich tern; Dartford warbler; Dover sole.
13 First women in space: USSR; US; UK; China.
14 UK recording studios (past and present).
15 Cluedo murder weapons: Candlestick (Park); Revolver; Rope; lead (piping).