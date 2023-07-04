First publishing deal for 77-year-old St Austell author

A 77-year-old author has finally achieved her dream of getting a book deal with a publisher.

Christine McHaines, from St Austell in Cornwall, was shocked to get a call on her birthday offering a five-book deal.

Independent publisher The Book Folks said editors were intrigued by the adventures of amateur sleuth Quentin Cadbury in the cosy crime series.

Ms McHaines said: "Getting a book published has been a decade-long dream come true."

The author, who grew up in Portsmouth, had always been interested in writing poetry and short stories but did not take up novel writing until shortly before she retired from a career in the civil service.

She said: "I write because I love writing, but I always hoped for a publisher so others could enjoy my stories too.

"I'm sharing my publishing journey because I want to encourage others to keep going - whatever their dream, regardless of how long it takes, or their age.

"Dreams do come true - mine has."

Ms McHaines was in the car with her husband when she saw the email from The Book Folks on her mobile phone but kept the news to herself until she was sure of the contents of the message.

She said: "I was so pleased I couldn't believe I'd read the email right. I thought, I'd better go home and read it again on my big screen to ensure I'm not seeing things."

The publisher, which specialises in crime, thrillers and mystery novels, has given her a deal for five books in her Quentin Cadbury series.

Erik Empson, publisher at The Book Folks, said only about 5% of the books they are sent go on to be published.

He said: "We rarely consider the age or background of an author. What counts is if they can tell a good tale."

The Mystery of the Hidden Fortune is the first in the Quentin Cadbury investigations series and was published on Kindle on Monday, with paperback and hardback versions following later in the week.

