In first public comments, LeBron James says Kyrie Irving 'caused some harm' by sharing posts

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James commented publicly for the first time on his former teammate Kyrie Irving, after Irving was suspended at least five games without pay for not apologizing for his social media posts concerning an antisemitic book and movie.

Irving later apologized after a.planned $500,000 donation to the Anti-Defamation League was rejected. Nike also announced it was suspending its relationship with Irving and not launching Irving's new shoe, the Kyrie 8, which was supposed to debut on Tuesday.

James said Irving's comments caused harm, but also said he "can't speak for 450 players."

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in 2021.

"I don't stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn't matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you're in," James said. "If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don't respect it. I don't condone it."

"I don't condone any hate to any kind. To any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused harm in antisemitism controversy