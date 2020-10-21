In first presidential election post-Me Too, survivors of sexual violence largely invisible

Abigail Culverhouse, 21, was raped in high school. She's seen here with her dog, Emma, who she adopted the November after her assault. "She saved me and I saved her," she said. Emma passed away at 14 this August. More

About six months before Donald Trump was elected president, Abigail Culverhouse was raped. She was 17, one month shy of the minimum voting age.

Culverhouse describes herself then as a bit of "a nerd," and her perpetrator as a popular boy who paid her the kind of attention that began as flattering, drifted into unsettling and ended in violence. She reported the sexual assault to law enforcement and they effectively shrugged: It's "he said, she said," they told her.

In the aftermath of her horror, the bullying began. In her suburban Virginia high school, her perpetrator's friends taunted her in class and terrorized her online. One girl, she said, chased her around the school parking lot in her car, following on her heels, then speeding up as if she were going to run her over.

Culverhouse, like so many women who experience sexual violence, not only survived her rape, but everything that came after. The vilification, the post traumatic stress disorder, the nightmares, the 2016 presidential election. She survived as the number of women accusing Donald Trump of non-consensual physical contact grew to 19. She survived while watching Christine Blasey Ford be torn apart for testifying that Brett Kavanaugh tried to rape her. Culverhouse listened as family members discredited the women who came forward.

Now, in the first election in which she is old enough to vote, Culverhouse has had to survive something else: A choice between Trump, accused of a history of predatory behavior including multiple sexual assaults, his challenger Joe Biden, accused by seven women of inappropriate touching and by one of sexual assault, and Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate with no shot of winning the election.

"I cried," she said. "I really thought about what is going to be most beneficial for the country and how can I vote in a way that makes me feel like I'm making a difference. And I did vote for Biden, and I don't feel good about it. It's a literal lesser of the two evils ... which shouldn't be the election, but is."

In the United States, one in three women experiences some form of sexual violence in her lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – those are millions of survivors who have watched as the first presidential election post-Me Too has rendered them largely invisible.

Sexual violence hasn't come up in either the presidential or vice presidential debates.

Outside of a handful of headlines, this month's anniversary of Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which he bragged about grabbing women by the genitals, came and went. Trump's latest accuser, Amy Dorris, sparked little outrage when she spoke out in The Guardian last month. Media coverage of Tara Reade, who has accused Biden of sexual assault, has been inconsistent.

"The fact that the topic doesn't come up, or that even more significantly that the topic feels clearly off limits and is maybe even perceived as a distraction, that's sending a message to survivors that is very disempowering," said Laura Palumbo of the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. "It's almost as if survivors are once again hearing that there's only room for their experiences to be seen and acknowledged on terms other people are comfortable with."

