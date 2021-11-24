First postelection question period picks up where campaign partisanship left off

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament are wasting no time plunging back into fractious partisanship.

In the first question period since the Sept. 20 election returned practically the same minority House of Commons, Conservatives got personal while blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for skyrocketing inflation.

They accused him of being out of touch with the concerns of average Canadians, repeatedly questioning whether he knows the price of gas, a loaf of bread, lumber or other basic household goods.

At one point, Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner alluded to Trudeau as a chicken.

In turn, Trudeau accused the Conservatives of indulging in "silly schoolyard insults."

He said that's hardly the tone Canadians expect parliamentarians to adopt in the wake of an election that demonstrated they want parties to work together.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.

