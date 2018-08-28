First-place FC Dallas visits San Jose with lead hanging by a thread

Oscar Pareja is certain his team left two points on the table.

The FC Dallas coach watched his first-place side yield an 83rd-minute goal in Houston and settle for a 1-1 tie on Thursday night.

"It's painful at the end because we had all three points," Pareja said, according to the league website. "We were able to take the lead and had the option to take the three points, but we give credit to the rival. They gave it their all and in one move they opened up a space that we had controlled.

"We leave two points in Houston, but we take this point and leave with our heads held high."

Dallas (13-5-7), which travels to San Jose to take on the Earthquakes on Thursday, is clinging to a one-point advantage over fast-closing Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings.

Pareja's team has just one win in its past four games. Sporting Kansas City has won four in a row.

FC Dallas last weekend signed Colombian international Abel Aguilar. The 33-year-old midfielder played on Colombia's past two World Cup teams.

"The idea is to bring experience and to provide leadership," Aguilar told the team's website. "I want to come help, I want to contribute and make myself available to whatever the technical staff wants. Whatever the club wants.

"I'm really looking forward to it. To work, to help. I come to that to help and put my two cents so the team can get stronger in every aspect and I am happy to be here."

The Earthquakes (3-14-8) saw a potential home win slip away last weekend when they blew a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 loss to Vancouver.

"We played really well, especially in the first 30 minutes, and we took control of the game," Earthquakes coach Mikael Stahre said. "When we conceded the first goal, I think we lost everything, actually. We lost the shape, the power and the willingness to play. It was a crazy defeat."

Story Continues

San Jose is just 1-6-5 at Avaya Stadium this season, with the lone victory in the March 4 season opener.

"We need to put some more winning mentality, more energy, more quality, more experience and the points will come I'm sure," centerback Guram Kashia said, according to the (San Jose) Mercury News. "But the main focus has to be the next season. The only thing we can hope for now is to turn back the fans and supporters and win their heart again, because obviously they're disappointed and it's really understandable."

Despite their 2018 troubles, the Earthquakes will be looking to remain undefeated against FC Dallas, after a surprising 3-1 win on Aug. 4 in Frisco, Texas.