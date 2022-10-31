First-place Falcons? Today's proof that anything can happen in topsy-turvy NFL | Opinion

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Look who’s in first place?

Congrats, Atlanta Falcons. Take a bow.

Never mind the generous gifts from the Carolina Panthers, led by DJ Moore and Eddy Pineiro, who so enabled you to win that wild game, 37-34, in overtime on Sunday with some major gaffes.

Forget, for the time being, the injury-depleted secondary and the horrific pass defense in crunch time – when two defenders allowed Carolina’s best receiver to get behind them in the final seconds of regulation for the Hail Mary TD.

Also, excuse the Tom Brady Factor – remember, the fading Tampa Bay Buccaneers were supposed to run away with the NFC South crown – that has contributed to your status atop the worst division in the NFL.

Whatever, first place is first place. Even in the Dirty South. Even if it’s just midseason. Even if you don’t have a winning record.

Just rise up and fly with it. You’ve earned it.

HOW DID THAT HAPPEN: Relive the madness of Falcons' OT win against Panthers

APOLOGIES, COWBOYS: You should not have been underestimated

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) reacts with cornerback Cornell Armstrong (22) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) reacts with cornerback Cornell Armstrong (22) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Remember what they were saying about you a few weeks ago? The Falcons – in salary cap purgatory after absorbing all of that Matt Ryan money after trading the since-benched face of the franchise to the Indianapolis Colts – were pegged as the worst team in the NFL when the season started.

Now they are 4-4 and today’s proof that anything can happen in Roger Goodell’s bizarre, parity-influenced NFL. So much for tanking. Or wake me up! Maybe this is some weird Halloween dream.

No, this team is not going to the Super Bowl, and with the NFL’s worst-ranked pass defense in tow, it still absolutely cannot be trusted to hold a lead, which is why jokes about 28-3 continue to pop up ... and get on coach Arthur Smith’s last nerve.

Yet for all of the low expectations and the extenuating circumstances, this is a feel-good moment for the Dirty Birds to savor.

It takes me back to the sticky-hot days of training camp, as Smith bristled when someone asked the second-year coach about the projected season of doom.

“Every year you’ve got to fight,” Smith said in August, “whether you’ve got great expectations or are ranked the 35th roster and coaching staff of 32 teams. You’ve got to prove it every year.”

You’ve got to love Smith’s 35-of-32 moxie. There was something else he said that day that resonates.

“Every day I walk in,” he said, “I expect the unexpected.”

Well, he certainly has the unexpected now, with his hard-nosed team bouncing back from a blowout at Cincinnati a week earlier.

Sure, it’s still a rebuilding year. But at least there are markers of progress as the rebuilding project has made a pit stop in, ahem, first place.

What in the name of Andre “Bad Moon” Rison is going on here?

Marcus Mariota may be viewed by some as a stop-gap measure, but the quarterback who completed 71.4% of his passes with three TDs and a 105.2 efficiency rating, knows how to run Smith’s offense. And unlike his predecessor, Ryan, Mariota can run the “Pistol” formations that his one-time coordinator in Tennessee favors, which is a reason why Atlanta is among the best in the league for TD percentage in the red zone.

Mariota, who threw for 253 yards on Sunday, hasn’t put up huge passing numbers. Atlanta entered Week 8 as one of three NFL teams that had more rushing yards than passing yards. But even without Cordarrelle Patterson, recovering from knee surgery, the Falcons ran for more than 150 yards for the sixth time this season after entering Sunday with the fifth-ranked rushing attack. On Sunday, it was Caleb Huntley’s 91 yards that sparked the bread-and-butter running game.

For all of the woes on the back end, the defense has had its flashes. Atlanta entered the week tied for seventh in the league with 10 takeaways, adding to that on Sunday with rush linebacker Lorenzo Carter’s ultra-athletic interception and 28-yard TD return just before the half.

Then there’s Younghoe Koo. While Carolina’s Pineiro shanked a field goal in OT and missed an extra point – more difficult after Moore’s senseless 15-yard penalty for removing his helmet in celebrating his 62-yard TD with 12 seconds left in regulation – Koo was typical money. Including PATs, the Falcons kicker was 7-for-7, demonstrating again that he’s one of the NFL’s best kickers in the clutch.

The Road to Super Bowl 57 won’t go through Mercedes-Benz Stadium and there’s much work ahead for the Falcons to become a legit contender. I mean, the next chance to prove it comes next Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers – did we mention expectations? – visit the ATL. But the Falcons are so much better than you thought. And like it or not, the team that would be tanking is suddenly the team to be chased in the Dirty South.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Falcons, first place? Wild win vs. Panthers proof anything can happen

Latest Stories

  • Who is the oldest NFL player? Here's the oldest player ever and those still playing today.

    As of September 2022, Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL, according to NBC Sports. He turned 45 in August 2022, according to the NFL.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween

    One iconic pop culture couple channeling another.

  • Christian McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to run, catch and throw a touchdown in the same game

    McCaffrey is otherworldly

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Were Nearly Unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

    Happy Halloween weekend.

  • GOP Leader Pledges China Investigation If Republicans Win House

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans would set up a committee to investigate how Covid-19 spread from China and focus on military and economic threats posed by Beijing if the GOP wins control in Nov. 8 congressional elections, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsEXPLAINER: How And Why Do Cro

  • Megan Fox and MGK Channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at Star-Studded Casamigos Halloween Party

    Channeling the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Fox sizzled in a two-tone pink and red latex mini-dress with a sweetheart neckline

  • Should I wait for housing to crash further before I buy a house? Here are 3 reasons why the end of 2022 could be the very best time to jump in

    By 14 years and a million miles, it’s not 2008.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.