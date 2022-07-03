First pictures as Hector Bellerin named Arsenal captain for friendly win over Ipswich
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ArsenalLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Eddie NketiahLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Arsenal were on Saturday led out by captain Hector Bellerin for the club's first friendly of pre-season, against Ipswich Town.
The right-back has returned to London Colney after a successful loan spell with Real Betis. Bellerin has made no secret of his desire to return to his boyhood club, ideally on a permanent basis, but was handed the captain’s armband upon his return.
Betis want to bring Bellerin, who has one year remaining on his contract, back to the club but his £100,000-a-week wages are proving a stumbling block for a summer transfer.
On Saturday, Mikel Arteta named Bellerin as captain of a team which also included the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey, Ben White and Bernd Leno. The Gunners ran out 5-1 winners, with Nketiah scoring a hat-trick.
Arteta is on the market for a new defender, with Ajax's Lisandro Martinez his first-choice target. Martinez can play at both centre-back and left-back, leaving Bellerin to potentially battle with Takekiro Tomiyasu than Cedric Soares should he stick around.
Being named skipper could be a hint of things to come for Bellerin.