First pictures as Hector Bellerin named Arsenal captain for friendly win over Ipswich

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal were on Saturday led out by captain Hector Bellerin for the club's first friendly of pre-season, against Ipswich Town.

The right-back has returned to London Colney after a successful loan spell with Real Betis. Bellerin has made no secret of his desire to return to his boyhood club, ideally on a permanent basis, but was handed the captain’s armband upon his return.

Betis want to bring Bellerin, who has one year remaining on his contract, back to the club but his £100,000-a-week wages are proving a stumbling block for a summer transfer.

On Saturday, Mikel Arteta named Bellerin as captain of a team which also included the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey, Ben White and Bernd Leno. The Gunners ran out 5-1 winners, with Nketiah scoring a hat-trick.

Skipper: Hector Bellerin (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta is on the market for a new defender, with Ajax's Lisandro Martinez his first-choice target. Martinez can play at both centre-back and left-back, leaving Bellerin to potentially battle with Takekiro Tomiyasu than Cedric Soares should he stick around.

Being named skipper could be a hint of things to come for Bellerin.