First picture of Tyrese Miller, 22, shot dead in south London

Tyrese Miller, 22, shot dead in south London (Met Police)

Tributes have been paid to an “always polite and smiling” young man found suffering a fatal gunshot wound in south London.

Tyrese Miller, 22, was found by police in Croydon Road near the junction with Beddington Lane, Mitcham around 2.25am on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital where he died later from his injuries.

It is believed Tyrese suffered a gunshot injury however Scotland Yard stressed they were awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

Family friend Vicki Middleton paid tribute to Mr Miller, saying: “We’ve known Tyrese since he was a little boy in knee-high socks at Cumnor House school, where he attended with Matthew our son.

“Tyrese was a lovely boy, always polite and smiling and his mum was his biggest fan. She is an amazing woman and mother.

“We are absolutely devastated to hear this tragic news, there are simply no words that can explain the heartache his family must be going through.

“Matt has been on the phone all day with his old school friends and I know they are all absolutely heartbroken over the news.”

She added: “He was a very special boy with a super personality, his death is just a senseless, tragic loss.”

DCI Wayne Jolley, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Miller’s family who are understandably devastated by their loss.

Croydon Road near the junction with Beddington Lane, Mitcham (Google)

“Our job is to get the answers they deserve and our investigation is already progressing at pace.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Croydon Road area in the early hours of Tuesday morning to contact us, especially anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

“There are also people out there who will know the individual or individuals responsible for this murder.”

His killing came after hundreds of people gathered in Croydon at the weekend to take a stand against violence following a recent rise in violent incidents in the borough.

Four young people have been stabbed in the past two weeks and two firearms discharged.

The march was attended by local residents, church and community leaders, politicians and the police.

Story continues

Organiser Anthony King said: “No matter what people’s backgrounds are, we all want to keep our children safe.”

Passersby in and around the Croydon Road and Beddington Lane area on Monday night who saw anything suspicious are urged to get in contact with police.

Motorists with dash cams are asked to check their footage to see if anything of interest has been captured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD616/4Apr, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.