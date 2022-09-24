First picture of Queen’s final resting place in Windsor released by Buckingham Palace

( Royal Collection Trust/The Dean and Canons of Windsor )

Buckingham Palace has released the first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor.

The Queen was laid to rest next to her husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family.

Elizabeth II’s name has been added to her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.

The black stone slab, which is new, has been set into the floor after replacing the old stone that had the names George VI and Elizabeth inscribed in gold lettering.

The fresh stone now contains, in list form, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, which has St George’s Chapel as its spiritual home.

The stone is made of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays, to match the previous ledger stone.

The picture shows the stone also surrounded by floral tributes and wreaths.

It came as support for the monarchy has increased following the Queen’s funeral, a new poll has found.

Almost half of those polled by Ipsos on Tuesday and Wednesday said Britain would be worse if the monarchy was abolished while less than a quarter said the country would be improved as a republic.

The poll of 1,000 adults found 47% saying the UK would be worse without a monarch, up from 42% who said the same shortly after the Platinum Jubilee in June.

Only 22% said abolishing the monarchy would make the country better, the same proportion as in February 2022 and down slightly from 23% in June.

People can pay their respects at St George’s Chapel from September 29, just over a week after the late monarch’s funeral.

The royal family is continuing its period of mourning for the Queen, to be observed until seven days after the funeral.