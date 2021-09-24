First picture of ‘gentleman’, 22, shot to death in Haringey as police seek public’s help to catch killer

Sharmake Mohamud was found suffering gun shot wounds by a bus stop in Green Lanes (Met Police)

Police have released a picture of a “kindhearted” man shot to death in Haringey as officers told the public: “We need help to get the gunman off the streets.”

Sharmake Mohamud, 22, from Newham, was found suffering gun shot wounds by a bus stop in Green Lanes at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Two others were injured including one man who police said was “riding by” the scene as the shots were fired.

Armed police and the London Air Ambulance attended the scene but Mr Mohamud was pronounced dead at just before 11pm.

The scene of the shooting in Green Lanes (Amanda Diment)

Minutes later police were called to a north London hospital after a 24-year-old man self-presented with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A third victim, in his 20s, who was believed to be riding past the shooting as it took place, was identified at home in Edmonton. He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A post mortem examination conducted on Thursday gave Mr Mohamud’s cause of death as a gunshot wound.

His “traumatised” family are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

Four men, all aged in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

All four have now been bailed to return to police on a date in early October.

A crowdfunder has been set up to raise £9,000 money for a mosque and well in his name.

The organiser Faduno Abdulah said: “Sharmake got shot and lost his life instantly.

“Sharmake was a kindhearted, gentle and a selfless individual. We loved him dearly and he will be forever missed by a lot of his people.”

The area in Green Lanes where the shooting took place (Google Maps)

DCI Wayne Jolley, who leads the investigation, said: “We are investigating the brutal murder of a young man.

“This wanton act has left a family traumatised and mourning the loss of a loved one, while two more people have needed urgent hospital treatment.

“If you witnessed the shooting, have any information or were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please call police. Your information will be treated in complete confidence and you can always call Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name.

“Although four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder; I want the public to understand this is still very early in the investigation and I am sure further arrests will need to made.

“We need to take the gun and the gunman off the streets and I need the public’s help to do that.”

Chf Supt Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of the North Area Command Unit, said: “This is a dreadfully sad loss of life and I understand how shocked the community will be.“

“My thoughts are with Sharmake’s family at this tragic time. I want the community to know that they can expect to see more officers in the area and to approach them if you want to discuss any concerns or share any information.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8093/21SEP.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

