First picture of girl stabbed to death on her way to school as family ‘heartbroken’

The family of a teenage girl stabbed to death while making her way to a south London school have paid heartbreaking tribute to their “beautiful” 15-year-old.

Named locally as GCSE student Eliyanna Andam, the schoolgirl was on her way to Old Palace of John Whitgift School in Croydon when she was attacked and killed on Wednesday morning.

Eliyanna was reportedly stabbed in the neck after stepping in to “protect her friend” who it is claimed had rejected flowers from an ex-boyfriend.

Tributes have been paid to Eliyanna following the fatal incident in Croydon (Facebook)

Her devastated family broke their silence today revealing how their lives have been plunged into darkness following the loss of the beloved schoolgirl, who “dreamed of being a lawyer” after graduating from the top private school funded by her NHS nurse mother.

Have you been affected by this incident?

“You just can’t comprehend the heartbreak of the last 24-hours, how Eliyanna went to school and never came home,’ Eliyanna’s aunt Marian told MailOnline.

“We’re a big family and we are all here for our sister, to support her, we’re a big family this has left us absolutely devastated. My sister is not feeling good, this only happened yesterday. It hasn’t sunk in yet, it’s a tragedy.

“She wanted to be a lawyer, she went to private school paid for by my sister and had a great future ahead of her. She was a lovely girl, she loved doing her hair, had beautiful natural hair, and she really loved gymnastics,” her aunt told the publication.

Family and friends carrying flowers gathered at her NHS carer mother’s house less than half a mile away from where Eliyanna was fatally wounded on her way to school.

The scene near the Whitgift shopping centre in Croydon (PA Wire)

Neighbour Rochelle Beaumont, 30, said she had been there in the aftermath of the attack and saw Eliyanna’s body being put on a stretcher.

She told the Independent: “I was just taking my son on a scooter ride around Croydon when I saw all the police and people trying to revive her.

“My friend was with her trying to help and said she just didn’t stand a chance. Her toes weren’t moving, she was unresponsive. He is really traumatised even though it didn’t happen to him.

“I saw them put the tent up and I knew she didn’t make it. She must have walked past me so many times, it’s such a small and terrible world.

“She was going to a good school, had her whole life ahead of her and then that happens. I have six boys myself and I’m scared to let them out of the house.”

Emergency services were called to Wellesley Road, near the Whitgift shopping centre, at around 8.30am after receiving reports that the schoolgirl, believed to be of Nigerian descent and from a devout Christian family, had been stabbed.

Some 15 young people have been killed in stabbings or shootings so far this year (PA Wire)

She was initially helped by a bus driver and a passer-by until the arrival of paramedics, but despite efforts to save her she was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

A boy who is believed to have known the victim was arrested a short while later in the Croydon area, the Met Police confirmed.

Witnesses reported that paramedics battled to save her life, while two other schoolgirls, believed to be her friends, attempted to get through the police barriers.

Speaking to the Independent, Katia Brito, 22, said: “I arrived at the scene at 9.02am and the two buses had stopped. The tent was up and emergency services were trying to keep her alive. Kids were running under the underpass.”

Anthony King, chairman of My Ends – a project helping combat youth violence in Croydon, was with the girl’s family after the incident and said they were “heartbroken”.

He added: “She had a bright future ahead of her. She was in her GCSE year.”

Mr King described the girl as an “absolutely incredible young lady” and told of how others said she was “jovial, very comedic”.

On Thursday morning, pastor Lorraine Jones told Sky News that the weapon reportedly used to slash her neck reminded her of the blade that took the life of her own son.

“You can’t imagine the scale of fear and anxiety in our young girls,” she told Kay Burley. “This will continue until we support the grassroots. I lost my son. I know what [her mother] is going through. I pray she can survive this and she can. I know the father is going through pain too.”

She urged the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for additional funding for local anti-crime groups.

A number of police vehicles have cordoned off the Route 60 bus, which had been heading towards Streatham Station, while forensic officers continue to examine the scene.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them.

“I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that can help officers is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1601/27Sep. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.