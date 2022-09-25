The first photo of the Queen's gravestone has been released

Jade Biggs
·2 min read
Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski - Getty Images

It's been just under a week since the Royal Family bid their final farewell to Her Majesty, who passed away on 8 September at the age of 96. Since then, we've learned more about the reign of the new monarch, King Charles III, as well as details of the Queen's eternal resting place.

After a public state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II was buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, at St.George's Chapel in Windsor. Members of Her Majesty's family are also resting there, including Princess Margaret – who broke royal tradition to be cremated rather than buried – as well as King George VI and the Queen Mother.

To mark the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's burial, a new ledger replaced the black slab naming George VI and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. The stone now also features the names of the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as a metal star of the Order of the Garter – which has a special meaning – and the dates of when all four were born, along with the years of their deaths. Princess Margaret's name is noticeably missing from the gravestone.

Now, several days on from when Her Majesty was laid to rest, Buckingham Palace has released the first photo of the Queen's gravestone. "A photograph is released today of the ledger stone now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," a post on the Royal Family's official Instagram account said.

The post quickly racked up almost a million likes, and royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on Her Majesty's final resting place. "Thank you for sharing this, very personal. Now they are all together again," one royal fan commented on the photo, as another put: "Now Ma'am you are with your dearest affections."

"They are together forever now," a third fan added, with another royal follower chiming in with: "Rest in peace our perfect Queen. You are already so missed."

Since Her Majesty's burial, many have been wondering whether they can visit the site and how much it will cost to do so. According to the chapel's website, members of the public will be able to pay to see the ledger stone in person from Thursday as this is the day the chapel will reopen to visitors.

Entry to Windsor Castle (where the chapel is located) is £28.50 for adults on Saturdays and £26.50 on other days. The chapel is closed to members of the public on Sundays, when it is only open for worshippers.

