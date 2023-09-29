First Peoples' Performing Arts Festival in Gananoque

It's another busy weekend in the waterfront community of Gananoque.

The First Peoples’ Performing Arts Festival will have several activities hosted at the Royal Theatre Thousand Islands, and the Gananoque Lions Club will host Pump-Gan-Fest at Town Hall Park on Saturday.

All events are free of charge.

The First Peoples’ Performing Arts Festival officially started Friday, with Dances from Turtle Island, featuring internationally renown Mohawk choreographer Barbara Diabo and members of her company, including a special Indigenous Burlesque performance by Miss Exotic World, Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, at the Royal Theatre Thousand Islands.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be an ongoing Indigenous Makers' Market at the Royal Theatre Thousand Islands.

On Saturday, at 11 a.m., The Little Shoes Memorial Ceremony takes place at Gananoque Town Hall, with a Reconciliation Walk and Church Delegations, ending with a gathering, tree-planting, Water Ceremony and teachings at the First Peoples Park of the Thousand Islands at the end of Stone Street.

These events will all be underscored with live drumming and singing by several participants.

At 2 p.m., The Mother-Daughter Connection, featuring original techno music and some live traditional drumming takes place at the Royal Theatre.

At 3:15 p.m. on Saturday there will be a performance by Shimmering Water, a drum group from Kingston that shares history and teachings about their drumming, hosted at the Royal Theatre.

At 4:45 p.m. there will be storytelling, with Kevin J Saylor, Clarice Gervais, and Joshua Vallentgoed tells his own story through drumming and song. Again, this will be held at the Royal Theatre.

At 7:30 p.m., internationally renowned film and television actor Brittany Leborgne presents the Indigenous feature film Bones of Crows, to be shown at the Royal Theatre.

At 10 p.m. will be EDM Night, Featuring Jakean (Keaton Mason), at the Royal Theatre.

On Sunday at 11 a.m., registration will open, with a limit of 20 participants, for a full afternoon workshop, making and dancing hoops, with celebrated hoop dance master Beany John. Participants will be making their own hoops, learning choreography, and will showcase their new moves and hoops in a performance.

At 5 p.m. The Earth Cries Out, an original work by Beany, will be presented at the Royal Theatre, along with Friendship Feast at 6 pm., with closing ceremonies at 7:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Gananoque Lions Club will be hosting the Pump-Gan-Fest at Town Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will feature face-painting, a bouncy castle, a pinata, plinko, junior firefighter’s obstacle course, corn-hole, pumpkin carving, pumpkin bowling and a colouring contest.

