P&O Ferries under pressure to return furlough cash

·3 min read
A P&amp;O ferry seen arriving into the Port of Dover
A P&O ferry seen arriving into the Port of Dover

P&O Ferries has been urged to hand back the money it received to furlough staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the firm should repay the £11m in government money it had received.

The ferry firm sparked outrage after sacking almost 800 seafarers and replacing them with cheaper agency workers paid below the minimum wage.

Mr Shapps' comments came as P&O Ferries resumed cross-Channel sailings for the first time since the sackings.

On Tuesday, the Spirit Of Britain was the first P&O vessel to resume sailings on the Dover-Calais route, after being detained for nearly a fortnight by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency over safety concerns.

The vessel was carrying freight customers only, with passenger services expected to start again early next week.

It is the only P&O ship back in service on the Dover to Calais route, with three others still waiting to pass inspections.

It came after another P&O ship spent hours adrift without power in the Irish Sea.

P&O said the incident was caused by a "temporary mechanical issue" that had been resolved.

The ship - which will now be visited by maritime inspectors - returned to port "under its own propulsion, with local tugs on standby," a spokesperson added.

Mr Shapps also reiterated his call for P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite to resign saying his position was "completely unsustainable".

"He will have to go," he added.

Mr Shapps also said said the government will introduce new legislation aimed at forcing ferry firms which use UK ports to pay the UK minimum wage.

The new P&O Ferries crew are paid an average of just £5.50 per hour. This is below the UK's national minimum wage of £9.50 per hour, but in line with international maritime law.

In response to criticism from Mr Shapps, a spokesman for P&O Ferries said: "The actions our company took on 17 March, while unpopular, saved 2,200 jobs and a British company."

The spokesman called on the government to have a "constructive dialogue" about the "future" after two "very difficult years for business".

"Calls for our chief executive to go need to stop," the spokesman added.

"Despite the attempts from some parties to undermine our business by creating false rumours and uninformed commentary, our morale is high and our spirit as a company is strong."

P&O Ferries also said it will be back to full service "shortly" and will return to commercial viability "soon".

Acting 'irresponsibly'

Responding to Grant Shapps's comments, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch, said Mr Shapps was "in fact, trying to rehabilitate the embattled ferry company".

"The transport secretary is avoiding his responsibilities by not impounding P&O vessels, reinstating staff on union contracts and getting the government to take over the running of the company".

"Only then will be able to have safely staffed vessels with decent pay and conditions which the public can feel confident in using," Mr Lynch added.

On Monday, Pat Rafferty, Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) president, said the way the seafarers were sacked was "inhumane".

"Peter Hebblethwaite should be struck off the directors register and put behind bars," Mr Rafferty told an annual conference in Aberdeen.

"That would send a clear message to employers, act irresponsibly towards workers and face the possibility that you will be jailed."

The BBC has contacted P&O Ferries for a response.

Mr Hebblethwaite previously said he had not taken a cut to his £325,000 salary, after criticism for replacing his staff with agency workers who receive less than minimum wage.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has decided to request a further inspection of the European Causeway following its mechanical failure at sea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China Beige Book CEO explains 'the big X factor’ for China's lockdowns

    China Beige Book CEO Leland Miller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China’s COVID-19 policy, economic growth, and the outlook for Asian markets amid lockdowns.

  • Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

    BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison Wednesday in the first of several corruption cases against her. Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover last year, had denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague. Her supporters and independent legal experts consider her prosecution an unjust

  • Grant Shapps says P&O Ferries boss 'will have to go'

    The embattled boss of P&O Ferries "will have to go", the transport secretary has told MPs. Grant Shapps said it is "completely unsustainable" that Peter Hebblethwaite is still the company's chief executive after nearly 800 workers were sacked without notice in March. Mr Shapps told the Commons' transport select committee: "He will have to go."

  • Here's what some international students say about the thought of living and working in rural P.E.I.

    University of P.E.I. student Melissa Lazcano arrived on the Island last August. The environmental studies student always wanted to explore the island, especially the rural part, as she's a big fan of nature. But she doesn't have a vehicle. She was one of the 30 students who joined a bus tour to rural P.E.I. on April 22, visiting communities and local companies in central and western P.E.I. "The sun is out now, so it's great. I've been seeing a lot of businesses that are starting to open," Lazcan

  • Doctors could soon face action over ‘misleading’ social media posts

    Doctors could soon face action over ‘misleading’ social media posts . Planned new guidelines say online posts could be scrutinised by the General Medical Council

  • Denmark arrests man over promotion of IS on social media

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man was arrested in Denmark on Wednesday on suspicion of violating anti-terrorism laws by allegedly promoting the Islamic State group on social media. Police said domestic security agency PET took part in the operation, but they did not give further details, including the suspect's age. “We still have a longer investigation ahead of us,” Copenhagen Police Inspector Dannie Rise said. PET reported last month that Denmark's “the biggest terrorist threat” remains people

  • Myanmar: What has happened since the 2021 coup?

    Opposition to the 2021 military coup in Myanmar has been ruthlessly suppressed by the ruling regime.

  • Quinn Hughes sets scoring record as Vancouver Canucks dump Seattle Kraken 5-2

    VANCOUVER — The Canucks persevered for a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday but the victory wasn't enough to keep Vancouver's faint playoff hopes alive. Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists and set a franchise record for points by a Canucks' defenceman. Oliver Ekman-Larsson added one of each, Sheldon Dries, J.T. Miller and Luke Schenn all scored and Conor Garland contributed three assists. Jordan Eberle and Connor Geekie replied for the Kraken (26-47-6) in a penalty-filled second peri

  • Pakistan attack: China condemns killing of tutors in Pakistan blast

    Three Chinese nationals died after a van carrying them was targeted by a female suicide bomber.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu