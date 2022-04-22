First Openly Gay Prince Speaks Out on Mission to End Conversion Therapy: 'I Have to Keep Fighting'

Stephanie Petit
·2 min read
India&#39;s Crown Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil attend the 3rd Annual Voice Awards at The Globe Theatre at Universal Studios on May 3, 2014 in Universal City, California.
India's Crown Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil attend the 3rd Annual Voice Awards at The Globe Theatre at Universal Studios on May 3, 2014 in Universal City, California.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India is speaking out against gay conversion therapy, opening up about his own subjection to electroshock treatments and other practices in an effort to find a "cure" for his sexuality.

The 56-year-old prince, who came out in 2006 and is believed to be the world's first openly gay royal, is fighting for a ban on the practice of conversion therapy in India, where homosexuality was illegal until 2018.

When Prince Manvendra told his parents that he was gay in 2002, "They thought it was impossible that I could be gay because my cultural upbringing had been so rich. They had no idea that there's no connection between someone's sexuality and their upbringing," he recently told Insider.

His parents, the Maharaja and Maharani of Rajpipla, took him to medical practitioners and spiritual guides in an effort to change his sexuality.

"They approached doctors to operate on my brain to make me straight and subjected me to electroshock treatments," he recounted.

The treatments left him feeling depressed and suicidal.

RELATED: World's First Openly Gay Prince Opens His Palace Doors to Indian LGBT Community

In this photograph taken on December 12, 2016, &quot;Prince&quot; Manvendra Singh Gohil, India&#39;s first gay royal and AIDS activist, speaks with an AFP reporter during an interview in New Delhi. A member of a royal warrior clan and heir apparent to the throne of Rajpipla in deeply conservative Gujarat state, Gohil uses his fame and status to educate the gay community about safe sex and their rights in a country where gay sex is a criminal offence.
In this photograph taken on December 12, 2016, "Prince" Manvendra Singh Gohil, India's first gay royal and AIDS activist, speaks with an AFP reporter during an interview in New Delhi. A member of a royal warrior clan and heir apparent to the throne of Rajpipla in deeply conservative Gujarat state, Gohil uses his fame and status to educate the gay community about safe sex and their rights in a country where gay sex is a criminal offence.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil

Prince Manvendra said it's "important" for people like him with a platform to speak out against the practice of conversion therapy and continue to campaign for its end.

"Now we have to fight for issues like same-sex marriage, right to inheritance, right to adoption. It's a never-ending cycle," he said. "I have to keep fighting."

Manvendra, who married his husband in 2013 after a failed arranged marriage with a woman, recalled how his country reacted when he came out as gay, including his parents publicly disowning him.

"The day I came out, my effigies were burnt," he said. "There were a lot of protests, people took to the streets and shouted slogans saying that I brought shame and humiliation to the royal family and to the culture of India. There were death threats and demands that I be stripped off of my title."

Indian gay activist Manvendra Singh Gohil sings during the dubbing for Gujarati film &#39;Meghdhanushya - the Colours of Life&#39; in Ahmedabad on November 5, 2011. The film, directed by K R Devmani is about the struggle and difficulties faced by homosexuals in society.
Indian gay activist Manvendra Singh Gohil sings during the dubbing for Gujarati film 'Meghdhanushya - the Colours of Life' in Ahmedabad on November 5, 2011. The film, directed by K R Devmani is about the struggle and difficulties faced by homosexuals in society.

SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Despite the backlash, Prince Manvendra continued to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. In 2018, The prince came up with the idea of transforming his ancestral home into a support hub to financially and socially empower the community.

"My decision to convert my royal establishment into an LGBTQA community center came up from my own life's experience when I was disowned by family," he said, according to the BBC. "This is precisely what happens to any other LGBT person in India. People still face a lot of pressure from their families when they come out, being forced to marry, or thrown out of their homes. They often have nowhere to go, no means to support themselves."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyr

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • McDavid scores his 43rd goal, adds two assists, in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Dallas

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers (45-26-6), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz replied for the Stars (43-29-5), who have lost three of their last four. The Oilers got off to a quick start with a goal just 3:12 into the opening frame as

  • DeRozan scores 41 as Bulls beat Bucks 114-110 to tie series

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a career playoff-high 41 points and the Chicago Bulls outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks 114-110 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie their Eastern Conference first-round series. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks for just the second time in their last 19 meetings. The series now heads to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday. The question facing the defending champion Bucks is whether they’ll be clos

  • NHL suspends Habs forward Pezzetta for two games for an illegal check to the head

    NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington's 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie's head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington's zone. Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play. The Canadiens forward, who

  • Hobey Baker winner accepts 6-month suspension for banned substance

    Dryden McKay, college hockey's MVP this season, was handed a 6-month ban from competition after it was determined he consumed a tainted vitamin D supplement.