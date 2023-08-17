First official picture of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama The Reckoning

The first image of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning has been released (ES Composite)

The BBC has released the first picture of award-winning actor Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in upcoming drama The Reckoning.

In the image, Coogan, 57, can be seen sitting in a chair as he sports one of Savile’s tradmark tracksuits with a cigar in hand.

The mini-series will trace the life of Savile, a man who rose from working-class origins to become one of the biggest stars of British television, but in death has become one of the most reviled figures of modern history following revelations of extensive and horrific abuse.

The story will follow Savile through his early years in the dance halls of northern England, his career with the BBC, to his twilight years when he sought to dispel the growing rumours about his life and the legacy he would leave behind.

Steve Coogan can be seen sporting one of Jimmy Savile’s trademark tracksuits with a cigar in hand (BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Squire)

The team are working closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect, and the drama will also draw on extensive and wide-ranging research sources.

It will also examine the impact his appalling crimes had on his victims and the powerlessness many felt when they tried to raise the alarm.

Savile used his involvement in multiple organisations, such as hospitals, prisons, charities and the BBC, to legitimise himself. The drama will explore the way he used his celebrity and powerful connections to conceal his wrongdoings and to hide in plain sight.

Speaking about his latest role in a press release, Coogan said: “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told.”

Director Sandra Goldbacher, added: “The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile’s survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice. I feel sure that Steve Coogan’s powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny.”