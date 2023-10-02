First NOTL budget reveal shows 7.5 % increase

Niagara-on-the-Lake is beginning to crunch numbers on its 2024 budget.

Staff presented a capital plan to councillors Wednesday – a 70-project, $10.3-million venture that if approved as it currently sits, would represent a 7.5 per cent increase to taxpayers.

There are five projects that make up more than 50 per cent of the capital envelope, the most expensive being the second phase of a reconstruction of Concession 6 Road between Warner and York roads. It is projected to have an impact of $1.9 million on the capital budget.

The project with the second-highest price tag in the town’s capital plan is a Hunter Road watermain replacement between Four Mile Creek Road and Concession 4, at $1.65 million.

This is followed by $750,000 in work to a culvert on Dorchester Street, a $500,000 replacement of a 2009 dump truck, and $400,000 for new parking machines.

Parking in the heritage district has been an ongoing topic since most of the metres in the area stopped accepting credit cards, and began only taking coins or payment through the HonkMobile app.

Even though the town is setting aside money for new parking machines, it could not be well into next year before any are available for purchase, said director of corporate services Kyle Freeborn, citing supply chain issues as a major factor.

“Hopefully by next spring we’re in a position where vendors come through,” he said.

Coun. Gary Burroughs raised concerns about staff recommending that council defer a decision on a $1.75-million overhaul of Mississagua Street until future years.

“Most residents and tourists come down that road – and it’s not attractive,” said Burroughs.

Staff later said in the meeting that this project could be supported if funds are pulled out from another area of the budget.

Coun. Wendy Cheropita said she’s pleased to see infrastructure projects being prioritized.

“These are areas where you cannot not invest,” she said.

Freeborn said the budget could be approved as early as mid-December, and that kicking off the process in late September puts the municipality in a better position when it comes to tendering and pricing.

Story continues

According to the staff presentation, the capital budget is planned to be finalized on Oct. 4.

The operating budget is expected to be discussed Oct. 11.

Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local