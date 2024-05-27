--First NewsWatch

---

A mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says the evacuation order for Fort Nelson will be lifted as of 8 a-m today local time.

Rob Fraser says some of the properties damaged by the Parker Lake wildfire are still extremely dangerous so access to them will be limited.

Online data from the B-C Wildfire Service shows 10 wildfires are listed as out of control in the province including both the Parker Lake and Patry Creek fires near Fort Nelson.

Some 47-hundred people have been out of their homes since May 10th. (1)

A Quebec-based sexual education organization is being banned from sharing information in New Brunswick high schools.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he was told by the Department of Education that the presentation by Thirsty for the Talk was supposed to be about Human Papillomavirus but the group shared materials beyond that scope.

In a social media post, Higgs says parents must be respected, which is a similar language he used when discussing his government's controversial changes to provincial policies involving gender identity in schools. (1)

Scientists are worried climate change is pushing the potential boundaries of a wide range of diseases and their carriers northwards into Canada.

A federal report says there were three-thousand-147 reported cases of Lyme disease in Canada in 2021 -- an increase of one-thousand per cent from 2011.

Researcher Justin Wood says climate change is helping black-legged ticks that carry Lyme disease expand their habitat into Canada while making them more active and expanding their lifespans. (1)

The death toll from severe weather in the southern U-S has risen to 18.

Powerful storms left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The worst damage was seen in a region spanning from north of Dallas to the northwest corner of Arkansas.

A Kentucky governor declared a state of emergency early Monday, citing multiple reports of wind damage and tornadoes.

Forecasters say the greatest risk for weather will shift to the east today, with severe storms expected anywhere from Alabama to New York City. (1)

The Papua New Guinea government says a landslide Friday buried more than two-thousand people and has formally asked for international help.

The government figure is around three times more than the United Nations' estimate of 670.

Estimates of the casualties have varied widely since the disaster occurred, and it was not immediately clear how officials arrived at the number of people affected. (1)

Thousands of lucky picnickers enjoyed free delicacies prepared by some of the top chefs in Paris on Sunday while dining al fresco on the Champs-Elysees Avenue.

Roughly four-thousand people sat along the avenue near the Arc de Triomphe using a tablecloth that was more than 197 metres long.

The lucky diners were chosen in a draw for the event which comes exactly two months before the Summer Olympics opening ceremonies in Paris. (1)

(NewsWatch by Lisa Laporte)

The Canadian Press