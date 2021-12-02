First Nations Health Authority increase mental health supports

The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) is offering financial support for those affected directly or systemically from the trauma caused by the Indian Residential Schools. On Friday, Nov. 26, the FNHA announced the funding opportunity for Indigenous B.C. residents or organizations who offer mental health, cultural, and emotional services.

The recent efforts for reconciliation are apparent, especially after earlier this year when the horrific discovery of 215+ children buried at the site of what was formerly Kamloops Indian Residential School was brought to light. The intergenerational trauma caused from other residential schools has also surfaced with this finding.

The funds allotted will total approximately $8 million, and will be available until the end of fiscal year 2021/22 and will fill a known gap in trauma-informed cultural and emotional supports available to First Nations in B.C. In the official FNHA press release, they say it “is available to current IRS contribution agreement holders with the FNHA to expand existing services provided through the Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program (IR RHSP), Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Health and Cultural Supports (MMIWG HS), Indian Day Schools Health and Cultural Supports (IDS HS) and new service providers.”

The deadline to apply for funding is Wednesday, Dec. 15. For those who would like to apply or get more information on eligibility requirements, email IRSneeds@fnha.ca.​

Haley Grinder, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer