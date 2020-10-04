First Nation's COVID cases follow events at rec centre, Manitoba government says

LITTLE GRAND RAPIDS, Man. — A First Nation in Manitoba says it's seen 19 people test positive for COVID-19 after they attended events at a recreation centre late last month.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the chief and council of Little Grand Rapids First Nation have directed that public gatherings are not permitted, and community residents are required to stay home.

A release from the provincial government says people in the eastern Manitoba community should only leave their homes to seek testing or medical care, or to send one person from a household for essential supplies.

People who work in essential services are able to leave their residence for work.

The province says the events at the recreation centre took place between Sept. 24 and 27, and that people from other First Nations communities were also present.

Anyone who attended the events in Little Grand Rapids on those dates is asked to contact their local nursing station or health centre.

"Provincial public health officials are working with the community and other partners to address the situation," the release stated, noting the community has been moved to critical, or red, on its pandemic response system.

The province's website says that means there are widespread outbreaks and new clusters that cannot be controlled through testing and contact tracing.

As part of the community's response, non-medical masks must be worn outside the home.

Manitoba already restricts travel north of the 53rd parallel to curtail the spread of COVID-19, however the First Nation is south of the line.

The province said Sunday it recorded its 23rd death from COVID-19 — a man in his 50s in the Winnipeg health region. Thirty-six new cases were recorded Sunday, 23 of which were in the Winnipeg region.

In addition to potential exposures to COVID-19 at several Winnipeg restaurants, a billiards hall and a Hooters, public health officials also advised of a possible airline exposure on Air Canada flight 296 from Vancouver to Winnipeg on Sept. 27.

Anyone who sat in rows 27 to 31 is advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on the flight, but not in the affected rows, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press