First National Financial Corporation Announces September Dividend Information

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.195833 per common share for the period September 1 to September 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced the quarterly dividend on its Class A Series 1 Preference Shares ("Series 1 Preference Shares") and Class A Series 2 Preference Shares ("Series 2 Preference Shares") for the period July 1 to September 30, 2021. The dividend of $0.180938 per Series 1 Preference Share and dividend of $0.137307 per Series 2 Preference Share will be payable on October 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

With respect to the Class A Series 2 Preference Shares, the dividend rate for the period October 1 to December 31, 2021 has been set at 2.248%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 2 Preference Shares.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN, TSX:FN.PR.A, TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $121 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originators and underwriters of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

