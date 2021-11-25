First Nation says additional services required in light of possible outbreak

A First Nation in northern Ontario says it requires additional help as it grapples with a potential lung infection outbreak.

Constance Lake First Nation, a community of over 900 residents, declared a state of emergency Monday after probable cases of blastomycosis and three recent deaths came to light.

In a news release, the First Nation says it has reported 44 cases — including eight in children — under investigation for the lung infection, which is typically caused by a fungus that grows in moist soil, leaves and rotting wood.

It says 16 of these cases required members to be hospitalized.

As the community deals with what Chief Ramona Sutherland calls a "tremendous loss and community crisis," she says additional services are required.

The chief says the community requires emergency housing inspections, additional site assessments, grief and mental health counselling, and support for family members of sick individuals, among other services.

Indigenous Services Canada has said it's working directly with Sutherland, the Porcupine Public Health Unit, the Ontario government, the Matawa Chiefs Council and other partners to "identify and address community needs."

Meanwhile, Ontario's Ministry of Health has said the province is supporting patient transfers from the hospital in Hearst and noted that an environmental health investigation is underway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.

