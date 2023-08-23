First Mug Shots In Trump's Georgia Election Interference Case Released

Fulton County officials have released the first two booking photos of defendants indicted in Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia.

John Eastman, an attorney whose fringe theories were at the core of Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, turned himself in on Tuesday and was released on $100,000 bond.

Later in the evening, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released his image:

In this image provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, John Eastman, former lawyer to Donald Trump, is shown in a booking photo taken at his arraignment Tuesday in Atlanta.

Also on Tuesday, bail bondsman Scott Hall turned himself after being charged for his alleged role in the breach of voting machines in Georgia’s Coffee County.

He was released on $10,000 bond, and the sheriff’s office released this photo:

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman facing charges over a voting system breach in early 2021, is shown in his booking photo taken Tuesday in Atlanta and released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Trump is expected to surrender at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

The former president was not photographed during his previous three indictments, but that is expected to change this week. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has said there would be no special treatment for the former president.

“It doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mug shot ready for you,” Labat told reporters earlier this month.

Nineteen people, including Trump, have been indicted in the Georgia case and have been given until Friday to surrender.

The indictment, based on an investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, accuses Trump and the co-defendants of breaking state laws by engaging in a widespread scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential vote in Georgia and elsewhere.