First Mover Asia: Why DeFi Is Targeting the Institutions It Wanted to Topple; Crypto Prices Rally

Shaurya Malwa, James Rubin
·7 min read

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Cryptos rallied late Wednesday with bitcoin topping $19K again and ether rising above $1.6K

Insights: DeFi companies that once intended to dethrone large financial institutions are now targeting them.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $19,310 +2.5%

Ether (ETH): $1,627 +5.8%

S&P 500 daily close: 3,979.87 +1.8%

Gold: $1,727 per troy ounce +1.6%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 3.26% −0.07


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Cryptos Rally Late Wednesday

By James Rubin

Cryptocurrencies found a late spark Wednesday to regain ground lost in a plunge little more than 24 hours earlier.

Bitcoin was recently trading at about $19,300, up more than 2% for this period after falling to $18,558 on Tuesday, its lowest level in two months. The largest cryptocurrency is now struggling to maintain support above $19,000 as investors shrink from the same Federal Reserve monetary hawkishness and macroeconomic uncertainty that have plagued riskier assets for months.

"There was probably a lot of period of time for bitcoin where the macro factors probably didn't matter, but to the extent that the goal is to be more mainstream, the more mainstream it becomes, the more it's affected by mainstream things," Noah Hamman, CEO of investment management company AdvisorShares, told CoinDesk TV's First Mover program.

Ether continued its recent trend of outperforming bitcoin, rising nearly 6% to trade over $1,630 as crypto markets recovered some of their excitement for the Merge, which shifts the Ethereum blockchain from proof-of-work to more energy efficient proof-of-stake. On Tuesday, the second largest crypto in value had plummeted below $1,500 for the first time in more than a week.

Among other major altcoins, ALGO, the token of proof-of-stake, carbon negative blockchain network Algorand, recently rose more than 6% after the company announced a protocol upgrade. YGG and CRV jumped more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

Equity markets

Equity markets closed higher amid at least a temporary lull in risk-averse sentiment with the tech-focused Nasdaq and S&P 500 both spiking about 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbing nearly 1.5%. On Wednesday, markets received fresh signals that the Federal Reserve Reserve will approve a third consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike with several Fed officials in separate speeches reiterating the bank's commitment to tame inflation. The Fed has boosted interest rates at its fastest pace in about four decades.

“We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,” Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard said Wednesday in a speech at a banking conference in New York.

In her remarks, Brainard also said the cryptocurrency market bears similar risks to traditional finance, but will need new regulations for situations not covered by existing laws. Given the unique characteristics of crypto, there's a need for “creating clear regulatory guardrails," she said.

Brainard also restated her position about the risk of stablecoins. “Stablecoins is one of those areas that I think has the most potential for risk if not properly regulated and of course those risks can easily spill into the main core financial system because of the runnable nature of stablecoins,” she said.

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Cosmos

ATOM

+8.4%

Smart Contract Platform

Ethereum

ETH

+5.9%

Smart Contract Platform

Chainlink

LINK

+5.8%

Computing

Biggest Losers

There are no losers in CoinDesk 20 today.

Insights

Why DeFi Companies Are Targeting Institutional Investors

By Shaurya Malwa

SEOUL, South Korea – Decentralized finance (DeFi) companies are increasingly targeting a sector they once looked to usurp: traditional finance players and institutional investors.

The shift is interestingly consistent. Ethereum lending projects Aave and Compound started offering institutional versions of their products in 2021, while Maker brought an SME loans platform called Monetalis into the Maker fold, with Maker as the sole backer – despite token holders’ opposition.

The offerings are not lowball efforts arising from a bear market either. A cohort of “institutional DeFi” is growing at a significant pace as well, as per reports. Some research firms even peg the niche sector to attract over $1 trillion in capital from investors over the next five years.

Such moves are a shift from the past ethos of DeFi, which formed in the deep bear market of 2019 as an antidote to TradFi, or traditional finance. A then-sparsely populated Telegram group – just called “DeFi” – had budding protocol builders and users discuss and envision a world where smart contracts wholly govern the supply of finance to users, one where TradFi had no reach.

The Telegram group counted among its many participants the-then unknown developers and investors such as Synthetix's Kain Warwick, Yearn's Artem K, DeFiance Capital's Arthur Cheong and Compound's Robert Leshner, among several others, who have since evolved into DeFi superstars. But developments of today are a near 180-degree shift from that TradFi-free world.

Going “where the growth is”

What changed? As per Maker developer Nik Kunkel, it's all about “where the growth is.”

“If you go to an institution, they're gonna borrow $100 million. We have people who want to borrow a billion (dollars) from us,” Kunkel said during August’s BuildAsia conference in Seoul. “Trying to get that critical mass of retail users that you need to get $500 million in total loans is really difficult, right?”

Kunkel added that the cost of user acquisition for a retail participant remains high, as opposed to marketing products to institutions that provide a “better bang for your buck” in terms of where a project spends its resources.

The sentiment was seconded by Doo Wan Nam, founder of governance-focused crypto fund StableNode. “Many DeFi ecosystems have been aware that user base as well as liquidity can be greatly enhanced via working with TradFi,” Doo told CoinDesk.

The likes of Doo say DeFi is not that far off from its promise either. “I would also add that a lot of DeFi ethos was also about educating and revolutionizing the current financial system – which is still applicable,” he said over a Telegram message.

Still, Maker’s Kunkel says the recent push for institutional catering doesn’t mean that the project isn’t about retail anymore.

“There's different initiatives to serve different purposes. So I think on the growth side we're looking more towards institutions, but when it comes to “banking the unbanked,” and that's where layer two comes in,” Kunkel said.

“It's too expensive to transact Ethereum on Layer one. You can't tell someone in like Africa or someone in Paraguay that they need to spend $20 on gas costs. That's not feasible.”

“That's where the push for layer two comes in,” Kunkel noted, adding that fees on such solutions were “less than $1 right now” and that future simulations run by the team show that transaction costs gradually “become insignificant.”

Layer 2 refers to a set of off-chain systems or separate blockchains built on top of layer 1, or base, blockchains. This software bundles multiple off-chain transactions into a single layer 1 transaction, which helps reduce the data load, leading to faster network transactions at lower costs.

Important events

Practising Law Institute: The SEC Speaks in 2022

1 p.m. HKT/SGT(5 a.m. UTC): Japan Eco Watchers Survey (August/current/outlook)

8:15 p.m. HKT/SGT(12:15 p.m. UTC): European Central Bank monetary policy statement

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Headlines

Signature Bank’s Crypto Outflows Mitigated by Growth in Core Deposits, Wedbush Says: The bank’s spot deposits fell $1.64 billion driven by outflows in digital asset banking of $4.27 billion.

Bitcoin Bets Look Bearish as Futures Trading Hits Record Level: The number of outstanding futures and perpetual contracts on bitcoin rises to a record, and traders are paying up to bet on further price declines – in a market that's already bearish.

Celsius 'Misled' Investors About Crypto Lender's Financial Health, Vermont Regulator Alleges: The Vermont regulator also said the crypto lender's treatment of investors funds "suggests" it operated with a Ponzi-like structure.

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Buys 10K New Machines for $28M After Discounts, Credits: The company has been taking advantage of opportunities to expand in the bear market.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and partner Olmos out of U.S. Open women's doubles tournament

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have been bounced from the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos lost to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament. The Czechs won 6 of 22 break points compared to Dabrowski and Olmos's 4 of 7. The Canadian and Olmos won the match's only tiebreak. Later on Wednesday, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Jack Sock lost 7-5, 7-6 (3)