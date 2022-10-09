First Mover Asia: Tough Week for Layer 1 as Solana, BNB Chain Suffer Outages; Bitcoin Trades Flat as October Doldrums Continue

James Rubin
·8 min read

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos have yet to receive much inspiration in what has historically been a strong month.

Insights: Layer 1 protocols Solana and BNB had a difficult week, reminding crypto observers that they are not yet ready to challenge Ethereum.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $19,406 −0.2%

Ether (ETH): $1,318 +0.1%

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI): 960.70 +0.4%

S&P 500 daily close: 3,639.66 −2.8%

Gold: $1,705 per troy ounce +0.3%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 3.88% +0.06


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

A Sideways Weekend for Bitcoin as the Next Inflation Report Nears

By James Rubin

Nine days into the usually bustling crypto month of October, bitcoin has yet to find inspiration.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at about $19,400, roughly flat over the past 24 hours and about where it started the weekend. BTC spurted briefly early last week amid encouraging data suggesting that the economy was slowing and inflation might soon lessen, only to plunge below $20,000 as fresher employment indicators suggested otherwise.

"Bitcoin's failure to breach $20,500 has led to a correction," said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of crypto asset manager BitBull Capital, wrote to CoinDesk. "Now the bulls will need to defend $19,500 in order to keep chances of a rally alive."

Ether was recently changing hands slightly above $1,300, also flat from Saturday same time, and the previous day. The second largest crypto in market value has been sharing many of the same daily fluctuations with bitcoin since last month's Merge, the technological overhaul that is leading to a more energy efficient Ethereum blockchain. The Merge's benefits will occur over time, so ether is likely to continue being part of wider, crypto price trends.

Most other major altcoins were recently trading sideways with XRP and XLM up approximately 5% and 2.7%, respectively but popular meme coin DOGE off about 2%. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a measure of investor sentiment continues to lag in fear territory, about where it has lingered for weeks.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, rose slightly.

Stocks

Equity markets ended the trading week in a three-day depression after an upbeat Monday and Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped 3.8%, 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively after non-farm payrolls increased by 263,000, a 17% decrease from August, but more than the projected 250,000. Slackening employment and manufacturing indicators earlier in the week had given investors hope of the sort of economic slowdown that would enable the Federal Reserve to scale back its current diet of hawkish interest rate hikes.

Investors this week will be eyeing the latest Consumer Price Index on Tuesday, which is widely expected to arrive at 8.1%, slightly lower than last month's 8.3% but hardly enough to shift Fed thinking. The price impact of OPEC's decision this week to cut the supply of oil and Hurricane Ian looms in the background. On Friday, the University of Michigan releases its monthly Consumer Sentiment Index, a much-regarded reading of consumer attitudes about the economy. It is expected to fall slightly from last month's 58.5 reading.

Geo-political uncertainty has plagued asset markets of all stripes in recent months. On Sunday, CoinDesk's Eli Tan reported that Ziya Sadr, an Iranian Bitcoin advocate, was arrested by Iranian security forces last month. The arrest came amid widespread anti-government protests over the state killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, though a reason has not been provided for his arrest.

BitBull's DiPasquale noted warily that if "support breaks," bitcoin could drop below $19,000. However, he added that "more volatility is expected this month," particularly as the CPI report approaches.

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

XRP

XRP

+4.9%

Currency

Stellar

XLM

+2.7%

Smart Contract Platform

Terra

LUNA

+1.3%

Smart Contract Platform

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Dogecoin

DOGE

−1.9%

Currency

Bitcoin

BTC

−1.9%

Currency

Ethereum

ETH

−1.2%

Smart Contract Platform

Insights

A Tough Week for Layer 1 Protocols Solana, BNB Chain

By Sam Reynolds

In the course of a week, both the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and Solana suffered outages. For BSC, the outage was the first in recent memory while for Solana, outages seem to be regularly scheduled events. But the problems for both offer reminders that neither is really decentralized, and that they remain far removed from being credible challengers to Ethereum.

Paradoxically, BSC's lack of decentralization appears to be its strength while Solana's continues to be a weakness.

When analyzing the decentralization of a blockchain, a metric called the Nakamoto coefficient comes into play. First coined by Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, this metric determines just how decentralized a blockchain really is by considering how many nodes must collude to control the chain. Like any conspiracy, the more entities required to be a part of it, the more likely it will fail. So the higher the number the better.

Because of BSC’s relatively small base of validators, the chain’s Nakamoto Coefficient is 7.

“It's hard not to presume that each Binance Chain validator is in some way connected or tied to Binance,” Messari’s Wilson Withiam wrote in April 2021. “They each take turns producing blocks in a seemingly predefined order. There doesn't appear to be any stake-weighted mechanism to determine which one produces the next block.”

Withiam’s colleague at Messari Ryan Watkins added: “The reason why BSC is faster and more scalable is not because of some magical technological innovation. No, it’s instead the magic of centralization.”

Contagion runs quickly

Certainly, this is a double-edged sword. Because of the lack of decentralization the point of failure that created this exploit could have taken down the network; contagion runs quickly.  But at the same time, because of the centralization, a fix could be easily implemented. Binance’s influence over the nodes means that they were all compliant in updating their code to make the fix.

Solana, on the other hand, has seen its Nakamoto coefficient improve over the last year with its increased number of validators as it now stands at 31.

But at the same time, Solana's validators seem to be an unwieldy bunch, often breaking the network. Their lack of decentralization and lack of support from a large entity like Binance means shutdowns are frequent and painful.

Solana’s most recent outage, according to Decrypt, was caused by a validator running a duplicate validator instance. The code should not have allowed this to happen, but it ended up causing an inadvertent fork.

Before this outage, there have been at least a half-dozen other major outages as the protocol struggles with its code.

There’s also the argument that’s been made that comparing Solana to Ethereum with regards to decentralization isn’t right, but rather it should be compared to its layer-1 peers of which it has a better Nakamoto Coefficient.

Regardless, it's interesting to see how the question of centralization versus decentralization doesn’t yield the same results when comparing BSC and Solana. The centralization and support from Binance certainly helps as its scale is much more than Solana’s supporting foundation.

Important events.

Canada Thanksgiving Day holiday

3 p.m. HKT/SGT(7 a.m. UTC): China M2 money supply (Sept. YoY)

3 p.m. HKT/SGT(7 a.m. UTC): China new loans

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

BNB Chain Halts After ‘Potential Exploit’ Drained Estimated $100M in Crypto; Bitcoin Slips From $20K After US Jobs Report

BNB Chain has now resumed operations after fixing a problem that let someone create $570 million of the token, though they were only able to abscond with a smaller amount. U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected but still reflected a weakening labor market. Bannockburn Global Forex Managing Director Marc Chandler weighed in. Ark Invest Director of Research Frank Downing and Valkyrie CIO Steven McClurg joined "First Mover" to discuss the future of crypto-focused separate managed accounts (SMAs).

Headlines

Bitcoin Advocate Ziya Sadr Arrested by Iranian Security Forces: A friend of Sadr told CoinDesk the Iranian blockchain educator was arrested in Tehran on Sep. 19 and has not been released.

Bitcoin Mining Is Cool Again; We Can Thank Africa, Prudence and Growing Hashrate for That: It has been a tough year for crypto mining industry, but the industry is primed for a rebound soon.

Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital: The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation: The Financial Stability Oversight Council published its own report on crypto regulations, calling for Congress to designate a spot market regulator.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.