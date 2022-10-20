First Mover Asia: Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko Thinks His Phone Is the Tool for a Mobile Web3 Experience

Sam Reynolds, Bradley Keoun
·6 min read

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin was so flat that crypto analysts had little to discuss besides the largest cryptocurrency's ultra-low volatility.

Insights: Solana faces a major challenge in convincing people to use its mobile phone.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI): 925.95 −0.7%

Bitcoin (BTC): $19,043 −0.4%

Ether (ETH): $1,283 −0.0%

S&P 500 daily close: 3,665.78 −0.8%

Gold: $1,630 per troy ounce +0.2%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 4.23% +0.1


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Bitcoin (BTC) was holding steady around $19,000 – and analysts were remarking on just how much the notoriously volatile cryptocurrency's price has settled down. At least one technical indicator suggest that bitcoin might be undervalued, but the macroeconomic environment is still so sketchy that investors might not want to hop in just yet.

It's probably not a good sign that an asset considered one of the world's safest - the U.S. Treasury bond – is suddenly looking shaky. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 4.2%, a level not seen since 2008. Liquidity for the triple-A-rated government bonds has "deteriorated amidst weak demand & investor risk aversion," Bank of America analysts warned in a research report. "The U.S. Treasury market is fragile and vulnerable to shock."

Axie Infinity, the "play-to-earn" crypto gaming platform that's already a big loser in digital-asset markets this year, faces additional selling pressure as a big "unlock" looms for millions of the native AXS tokens. The concern is that early investors who have been restricted from selling because of vesting periods might now choose to dump the token.

Here are the biggest gainers and losers in the CoinDesk Market Index:

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Chain

XCN

+10.17%

Currency

Lido DAO

LDO

+6.52%

DeFi

Ravencoin

RVN

+5.83%

Currency

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Uniswap

UNI

-8.5%

DeFi

SushiSwap

SUSHI

-8.33%

DeFi

Injective

INJ

-7.37%

DeFi

Insights

Solana's Phone Challenge

By Sam Reynolds

Do you really need a phone from Solana to experience a mobile version of web3? Anatoly Yakovenko seems to think so.

In June Solana announced that it ia launching a web3 phone, called the ‘Saga.’ Yesterday at the TechCrunch Disrupt summit, Yakovenko was calling this an “opportunity” against Google and Apple, and a way for developers to bypass the “tax” these companies put on the sales via the app store.

“They’re built around a rent-seeking model where all the content is owned by the creator and you as a user rent it. When you buy a video from Amazon, you don’t actually own it; everyone realizes that you don’t own it,” Techcrunch quotes Yakovenko as saying. “I don’t know what’s going to have to change internally for them to give up the 30% tax on apps.”

Yakovenko’s solution is the Saga, which comes loaded with the Solana Mobile Stack (SMS)' software development kit for Web3.

The SMS is, according to Solana, a “framework for Android allowing developers to create rich mobile experiences for wallets and apps on Solana.”

The operative word here is Android, the operating system that powers around 70% of the mobile phones in existence. Anything that Solana develops you could simply install on your existing Android phone too.

The Saga phone isn’t all that proprietary in the first place. Solana didn’t specifically develop it; rather, it has contracted Osom, made up of former smartphone engineers from Google and another boutique smartphone maker called Essential, to rebrand one of their phones and call it the Saga. In turn, Osom used an original design manufacturer — which builds white-label phones and allows others to brand them – to manufacture the handset. This practice isn’t controversial but is is common as only a handful of companies have the capability to mass produce a smartphone.

In some ways, the failed blockchain phones of yesteryear were more proprietary than Solana’s Saga. HTC’s crypto-themed Exodus 1 phone, allowed users to store their private crypto keys in a walled garden of the phone’s processor called the Trust Zone which is where other encryption keys and biometric data are stored. Samsung also does this now via its Knox encryption app and made it first available on the Galaxy S10 in 2019. HTC’s Exodus has faded into obscurity, and no market data is available on how many people use the Galaxy’s Knox function.

So for Solana, it's going to be a major challenge to convince people to buy its phone to do things you can already do on existing phones. There are already alternative app stores that don’t have the “30% tax” Yakovenko complains about — but they don’t have the library of apps.

Maybe the market for the phone is not builders and power users but rather those that want to be a part of the tribe, showing off their status symbol of inclusion.

Important events

8:00 a.m. HKT/SGT(12:00 a.m. UTC) EU Leaders Summit

9:10 p.m. HKT/SGT(1:10 p.m. UTC) President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York John C. Williams Speech

10:00 p.m. HKT/SGT(2:00 p.m. UTC) European Commission's Consumer Confidence

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Mango Markets to Start Returning Funds From $114M Exploit; UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns

How will crypto markets react to the news that U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has abruptly resigned? Regulatory Reporter Amitoj Singh joins "First Mover" with the latest details. Plus, Bruno Ramos de Sousa of crypto asset manager Hashdex also joins the conversation. And, former FBI special agent and co-founder of NAXO, Chris Tarbell, discusses the latest with Mango and other recent DeFi exploits.

Headlines

Crypto Gaming Token AXS Under Pressure as $215M Unlock Looms for Axie: Some 10 million of Axie’s AXS tokens owned by insiders and early investors will be unlocked soon, creating selling pressure. AXS price has dropped following prior unlocking.

Coinbase Waives Fees for Converting Between USDC and Fiat, Eyeing Global Audience: The company hopes the move will encourage wider global adoption of the stablecoin it helped invent.

Stablecoins Could ‘Fundamentally Alter’ Banking System, Says US FDIC Chief: Acting FDIC head Martin Gruenberg argues that stablecoins need to mesh with regulated banking, as well as the Fed’s real-time payments system and any future U.S. CBDC.

Binance Denies Allegations That It Intends to Use Users' Uniswap Tokens for Voting: The exchange denied using users’ token holding to vote on Uniswap governance.

Finance Can Never be Fully Decentralized, Says UK Central Banker: Carolyn Wilkins, advising the Bank of England on financial stability, cited issues of transparency, concentration and unpredictable events.

Rarible 2 Introduces Major Updates to Popular NFT Marketplace: The platform will now function as an aggregated NFT marketplace and establishes the RARI Foundation and new $RARI governance token rewards.

Customers of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager Could Recover 72% of Their Funds if FTX Sale is Approved: A judge still needs to approve a bankruptcy payout plan and the company could still scrap the deal in favor of a higher bid.

Hodlonaut Wins Norwegian Lawsuit Against Self-Styled 'Satoshi' Craig Wright: Granath sued Wright in Norway.

Latest Stories

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.