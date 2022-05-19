First Mover Asia: KuCoin Plans to Bolster DeFi Activity on Its Blockchain After $150M Raise; Cryptos Gain

Shaurya Malwa, Damanick Dantes, James Rubin
·8 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin recovers somewhat; most other cryptos are in the green.

Insights: KuCoin will use part of its $150 million capital raise to increase DeFi activity on its blockchain.

Technician's take: BTC appears oversold, although trading conditions have been choppy over the past few days.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $30,185 +4.4%

Ether (ETH): 2,011 +3.6%

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Internet Computer

ICP

+5.4%

Computing

Litecoin

LTC

+4.9%

Currency

Cosmos

ATOM

+4.2%

Smart Contract Platform

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Algorand

ALGO

−1.9%

Smart Contract Platform

Stellar

XLM

−1.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Bitcoin posts a small recovery

As improvement goes, bitcoin didn't have much about which to crow on Thursday. The largest cryptocurrency was still struggling to remain above $30,000, and well off where it was trading as little as two weeks ago.

But the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization did a little better than ether and other major altcoins.

Bitcoin was recently changing hands at around $30,200, up more than 4.4% over the past 24 hours. The increase outperformed ether, which rose a little more than 3.5% during the same period, and other cryptos, most of which also registered smaller gains as investors continued to prefer the best-known digital asset over smaller, riskier ones. XRP, SOL, ADA and MATIC rose less than a percentage point. AVAX was among the losers, recently dropping more than 3%.

Still, the flavor of the market remained sour with investors continuing to chew on the triple whammy of inflationary pressures, central bank missteps and the looming prospect of recession. Altcoins have largely trailed bitcoin amid the mushrooming economic uncertainty in recent months. For the past 90 days, only 15% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed bitcoin, according to the Blockchain Center, a provider of crypto data. The trend reflects the current risk-off environment.

Gold, a traditionally safe haven for risk-averse investors, rose more than a percentage point.

Equity markets? They fared a little worse than cryptos but improved on their previous day's bloodbath. The S&P 500 fell by less than a percentage point after finishing Wednesday with its largest percentage decline since June 2020. The index's 18% tumble from its most recent high remains perilously close to the 20% drop that merits bear market designation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which reached bear market status earlier this year, fell slightly on Thursday.

Stocks' big plunge on Wednesday reflected disappointing first quarter sales by retail giants Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT). On Thursday, Kohl's (KSS), the largest department store chain by number of locations, added to the retail sector's woes with its own downbeat report and provided the latest evidence of inflation's growing impact on consumer spending. Meanwhile, U.S. home sales fell last month, a sign that higher mortgage rates triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish monetary policy, along with record high prices, was slowing the once hot-housing market.

"Results from Walmart and Target this week have brought into sharp focus the plight facing companies and consumers as inflation begins to bite," Oanda Senior Market Analyst, U.K. & EMEA, Craig Erlam wrote in an email. "Inflation is catching up and profit margins are taking a hit. Soon enough, though, those higher costs will be passed on and consumers will start being more careful with their spending. There's a feeling of inevitability about the economy, the question is whether we're going to see a slowdown or a recession."

Yet Erlam struck a positive note about bitcoin remaining at the $30,000 level. Bitcoin is holding up surprisingly well against the backdrop of pessimism in the markets," Erlam wrote. "Perhaps because it's fueled by economic concern rather than simply interest rates."

He added: "Whether it can continue to swim against the sentiment tide, time will tell."

Markets

S&P 500: 3,900 -0.5%

DJIA: 31,253 -0.7%

Nasdaq: 11,388 -0.2%

Gold: 1,842 +1.4%

Insights

KuKoin to increase DeFi activity

Seychelles-based crypto exchange KuCoin will devote part of its recent $150 million raise to expand technical features and support developers building on the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC), a public blockchain, the firm told CoinDesk.

“We know the difficulties and obstacles that developer teams have in their initial stage of development,” a spokesperson for KuCoin said. “Therefore, we will devote more resources to discovering and supporting high-quality developers and early innovative projects.”

KuCoin did not provide the exact figures it would use to encourage developer growth. However, KCC will move to a cross-chain model that supports applications from multiple blockchains and build a layer 2 system that allows for faster transactions at a lower fee. Layer 2 refers to a secondary protocol built on top of an existing network

Funding development efforts could help bolster falling demand for KCC. Data from explorers show Thursday saw just 19,000 transactions on the network compared to over 60,000 in early May.

(KuCoin)
(KuCoin)

The move is similar to developer funds raised by the likes of crypto projects Fantom, Near and Avalanche in the past year to encourage activity on their blockchain and the building of newer decentralized applications (dapps). Fantom committed $315 million, Near raised $350 million, while Avalanche launched a $220 million "crypto growth" fund.

KuCoin is the fifth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, CoinGecko data shows. The firm saw a 1,503% year-over-year growth in new users from Asia, who made up a large part of its daily trading volume.

The exchange raised $150 million earlier this month at a valuation of $10 billion in a round led by Jump Crypto.

Technician's take

Bitcoin Returns Above $30K, Resistance at $35K

Bitcoin daily chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)
Bitcoin daily chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) held short-term support above $27,500 as buyers reacted to oversold conditions on the charts. The cryptocurrency could face resistance at $35,000, which is where the current downtrend accelerated earlier this month.

BTC briefly traded above $30,000 during the New York trading day and was up by as much as 3% over the past 24 hours.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising from oversold levels, which could keep short-term buyers active. Further, short-term momentum is improving, similar to what occurred in early March, which preceded a brief relief rally in price.

A countertrend reversal signal, per the DeMARK indicators, appeared on BTC's daily chart on May 12 alongside major equity indices. That suggests a relief rally in speculative assets could delay additional breakdowns in price.

Still, BTC will need to register a weekly close above $30,000 (and above 4,000 for the S&P 500) to confirm short-term bullish signals. For now, upside appears to be limited because of negative momentum signals on the weekly and monthly charts.

Important events

Veecon conference around Web 3 and culture

G7 finance ministers meeting

9:30 a.m. HKT/SGT(1:30 a.m. UTC): People's Bank of China interest rate decision.

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

MakerDAO Founder on DAI vs UST, 21Shares Enters US Market

MakerDAO Founder Rune Christensen joined "First Mover" to share his take on the fallout of terraUSD (UST) and how DAI is different from other stablecoins. 21Shares co-founder Ophelia Snyder explained how her firm's two crypto index funds could provide benefits for U.S. customers in a volatile market. Plus, Dan Gunsberg of Hxro provided crypto markets insights.

Headlines

Do Kwon Pushes On-Chain Proposal Live Even as 92% Vote 'No' in Online Poll: The plan to put Terra back on track after last week’s implosion includes a hard fork of the existing network.

Nomura’s Digital Division to Focus on Cryptocurrencies First, DeFi Later: Phase one of Nomura’s new digital-assets division will include the top 10 cryptocurrencies, with DeFi and NFTs further down the line.

A16z Leads $15M Round for P2E Studio Azra Games: The blockchain gaming company is preparing to launch a fantasy collectibles and mass combat roleplaying game.

Solana, Cardano Tokens Slide Over 9% as Cryptos See Weakness Amid Poor US Consumer Data: Bitcoin lost support at $30,000 as Chinese technology stocks sold off on Thursday amid earnings worries a day after hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

FTX US Debuts Stock Trading in Push for Bigger Slice of US Retail Pie: Brokerage accounts can be funded with the stablecoin USDC, the exchange said.

Longer reads

Let Terra Die: Do Kwon's proposal to fork the failed stablecoin network isn't what LUNA holders want, nor will it help them.

Today's crypto explainer: How Do You Tax an NFT?

Other voices: The Crypto Crash Feels Amazing (The Atlantic)

Said and heard

“Certainly the economic outlook globally is challenging and uncertain. Higher food and energy prices are having stagflationary effects, namely, depressing output and spending and raising inflation all around the world.” (Janet Yellen, prior to G-7 finance ministers meeting) ... "Eight companies are to blame for nearly half the stock market’s decline this year – and the pain doesn’t end there." (The Wall Street Journal) ... "The Biden administration is developing plans to further choke Russia’s oil revenues with the long-term goal of destroying the country’s central role in the global energy economy, current and former U.S. officials say. ... The proposed measures include imposing a price cap on Russian oil, backed by so-called secondary sanctions, which would punish foreign buyers that do not comply with U.S. restrictions by blocking them from doing business with American companies and those of partner nations." (The New York Times)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case