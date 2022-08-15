First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tests $25K Before Retreating; Korea Play-to-Earn Ban Unlikely to End Soon

James Rubin, Sam Reynolds
·8 min read
peterschreiber.media

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin tested $25K before dropping in weekend trading; ether falls on Sunday

Insights: Korea play-to-earn ban remains a fixture for now.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $24,404 −0.5%

Ether (ETH): $1,958 −1.6%

S&P 500 daily close: 4,280.15 +1.7%

Gold: $1,816 per troy ounce +0.9%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 2.85% −0.04


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Bitcoin Tests $25K Again; ether declines

By James Rubin

Bitcoin pushed bravely closer to $25,000 for the third time in four days before retreating nearer more familiar ground.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at about $24,400, roughly flat over the past 24 hours and slightly lower than where it started the weekend, although investors remained cautiously optimistic about recent economic indicators showing inflation waning and a lower likelihood of recession. Bitcoin has climbed the past three weeks to change hands toward the upper end of a $20,000 to $24,000 range.

"BTC's resilience above $20,000 did see bulls pushing for more upside, especially after a successful retest of that range," Joe DiPasquale, CEO of crypto fund manager BitBull Capital, wrote CoinDesk. "However, we are yet to witness the breakout above $25,000, which could see BTC moving quickly toward the $29,000-$30,000 range."

Ether was recently down about 1.6% over the previous day to trade at about $1,950. The second largest crypto by market cap behind bitcoin has been lately gaining ground at an even faster pace than bitcoin and topped $2,000 for a second consecutive day on Saturday before declining. Ether's surge has come as the hotly anticipated Merge, which will transform the Ethereum protocol from proof-of-work to a faster, less energy-sapping model looms closer. Ethereum completed its third and final test environment network (testnet) merge, Goerli last Wednesday.

Most other altcoins were in the red in late weekend trading with OP and QUICK off about 8% and 7%, respectively, although popular meme coin SHIB was up over 30% and DOGE jumped more than 10%.

Equity markets

Crypto gains have largely tracked stocks, which have also been regaining ground in recent weeks after a dismal first seven months. The tech-focused Nasdaq and S&P 500, which has a heavy tech component, closed Friday up 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively, as investors continued to savor Wednesday's unexpectedly favorable consumer price index (CPI) showing July prices rising at a lower rate than the previous month. Markets are hopeful the data will allow the U.S. central bank to ratchet back its next interest rate hike to 50 basis points, a less aggressive approach than it has been following.

The Nasdaq and S&P have risen four consecutive weeks, their longest weekly upturn since last November. The Nasdaq has gained 20% since June to escape its lengthiest bear market run since 2008.

Crypto news

Meanwhile, crypto industry news was mixed on Friday. India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), a government agency that is responsible for probing financial crimes, froze assets worth 3.7 billion rupees ($46.4 million) at crypto exchange Vauld, it said in a statement. The U.S. Commodities Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) accused an Ohio man of running $12M Bitcoin Ponzi scheme, filing a cease-and-desist order over allegations he scammed investors interested in digital assets.

But the mood was upbeat at Canada's largest blockchain conference last week amid a keynote address by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, a hackathon and panels.

DiPasquale noted warily that current macroeconomic uncertainties will continue to cloud bitcoin's future pricing. "It may be too early to think that the macroeconomic woes are behind us," he said. "This month's closing and the entirety of September will be key for the crypto market on account of a few factors, including the next FOMC as well as the anticipated Ethereum merge. If both BTC and ETH can manage to retain their gains and consolidate until the end of September, we could see a bigger rally leading into Q4."

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Shiba Inu

SHIB

+38.1%

Currency

Dogecoin

DOGE

+10.9%

Currency

Gala

GALA

+6.3%

Entertainment

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Chainlink

LINK

−3.5%

Computing

Polkadot

DOT

−2.7%

Smart Contract Platform

Solana

SOL

−1.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Insights

Korea Play-to-Earn Bans Likely to Remain in Place

By Sam Reynolds

Walking the halls of Korea Blockchain Week, it would be hard to miss the advertising for play-to-earn games. Dozens of companies attended the conference to show off new play-to-earn games that they hope will be the next Axie Infinity.

There’s only one problem: Technically these games are illegal in Korea.

As CoinDesk has reported before, converting game tokens into cash – a staple of GameFi – has been banned in Korea for longer than blockchain has existed. Article 32 of Korea’s Gaming Industry Promotion Act banning the monetization of gaming tokens that became lawin 2004 as the arcade game Seatalk (바다이야기) swept the nation. There’s also Article 28 of the Act, which prohibits speculative acts, gambling, and free gifts in-game.

Korean authorities have used the laws to order Apple’s App Store and Google Pay store to remove Play to Earn games.

While some stakeholders expect a reversal of this ban under the crypto-friendly Yoon Suk-Yeol administration, this hasn’t been signaled to the industry.  In Seoul, CoinDesk gaming company sources who are familiar with regulatory affairs said that the regulatory guidance they’ve received from authorities remains the status quo. There’s no indication, they said, that change is coming.

If something were to happen it would be incremental. Regulators in-country, still spooked by the 1997 Asian financial crisis tend to be conservative and prefer to move slowly.

Slow change?

“Play-to-earn also comes in many different forms and If the lift of the ban happens, I think it will be partial,” Oleg Smagin, a senior crypto finance manager at Seoul-based Post Voyager, a GameFi service developer, told CoinDesk. “For example, the government can start by allowing free-to-play NFT games with play-to-earn elements, especially as big Korean gaming studios believe that introducing non-fungible tokens in the games is less risky compared to launching fully crypto-backed games with a fungible asset as a currency.”

Smagin also thinks the government would look at the track record of success these play-to-earn titles have had overseas when making its decision.

As the Korean government is doing that, it will no undoubtedly considerhow other regulators are approaching GameFi, and its $8.5 billion market cap, when determining its next steps.

In Thailand, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission urged investors to be cautious citing the high volatility of the tokens and hacking risk. But those two risk factors are old news to anyone remotely familiar with cryptocurrency.

The real question that might be debated in the next few years is if these GameFi NFTs and tokensare securities.

Important events

Stronghold Digital Mining second quarter earnings

10 a.m. HKT/SGT(2 a.m. UTC): China National Bureau of Labor Statistics press conference

10 a.m. HKT/SGT(2 a.m. UTC): China retail sales (July)

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Netherlands Arrests Suspected Tornado Cash Developer; Miner Chandler Guo on Forking Ethereum

In a blow to privacy advocates fighting to protect DeFi, the Netherlands has arrested a suspected developer of Tornado Cash, the automated crypto mixing service sanctioned by the U.S. government. Tor Bair, founder of Secret Foundation, weighed in on the privacy vs. security debate. Also joining "First Mover," was prominent Ethereum miner Chandler Guo, who discussed his plans to fork the blockchain. Plus, Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Global provided his crypto markets analysis.

Headlines

Crypto Entrepreneurs Bankman-Fried, Sun in Talks to Buy Majority of Huobi Global Exchange: Report: The deal could be one of the biggest ever in the crypto industry.

Netherlands Arrests Suspected Developer of Sanctioned Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash: The country's Fiscal Information and Investigation Service hasn't ruled out making more arrests.

Crypto Exchange Binance Recovers $450K Stolen From DeFi Protocol Curve.Finance: The world's largest exchange is working with law enforcement to return the funds.

The Investor’s Definitive Guide to Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake (Abridged): It’s not really about which is better, it’s about trade-offs.

Institutional Investors Are Increasingly Using Crypto Options Trading to Hedge Their Bets in Bear Market: Options trading volume has risen on crypto exchanges, and even miners are using options strategies to muddle through the current, uncertain environment.

Longer reads

Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor: Too much much regulation may hinder the development of viable decentralized models.

Other voices: Public Pension Systems Join Those Stung by Crypto Crash (The Wall Street Journal)

Said and heard

“I can’t argue that this pace [of market gains] is going to continue. Whether we are in recession now or are going to be in one in the third or fourth quarter, you know economic growth is going to slow.” (Laffer Tengler Investments Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler/The Wall Street Journal)..."We have noticed a configuration issue of the Honzon protocol which affects aUSD. We are passing an urgent vote to pause operations on Acala, while we investigate and mitigate the issue. We will report back as we return to normal network operation." (@AcalaNetwork/Twitter)

CORRECTION (August 15, 2022, 1:35 UTC): Bitcoin's price neared $25,000 three of the last four days.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten