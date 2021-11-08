First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hits Record High of Over $67.5K

Good morning, Here’s what’s happening:

Market Moves: Bitcoin passes $67.500

Technician’s Take: Indicators for bitcoin suggest an upside toward the $86,000 resistance level.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis.

Prices

Bitcoin ( BTC ): $66.530.58

Ether (ETH): $4771.16

Market Moves

Bitcoin rose over 7% during the past 24 hours. The No. 1 cryptocurrency by market capitalization had passed $67,500 on Monday at the time of publication to break its previous all-time high of $66,974.77 on Monday.

As bitcoin’s prices increased, the funding rates on major exchange Binance and OKEx, or the cost of holding long positions in the perpetual futures on the exchanges, also elevated on Monday, according to data from coinglass. (Exchanges calculate funding rates every eight hours.) CoinDesk previously reported that rising funding rates are usually a sign that the market is becoming overheated.

Bitcoin's funding rates on Binance and OKEx. Credit: coinglass

Tokens associated with layer 1 blockchains that are similar to the Ethereum blockchain will continue to be worth monitoring on Tuesday, as several of them – terra, solana, and avalanche – hit record highs in the past two days. Many layer 1 blockchains are holding major events in the coming days – for example, Polkadot’s hotly anticipated parachain auctions on Nov. 11 – that could boost their tokens’ prices, too.

“Retail and traditional investors lack the resources and skills necessary to analyze the wide variety of complex individual application tokens, so the tokens of layer 1 blockchains have essentially become the ‘lazy man’s index’ – a catch-all solution for betting on the overall growth of digital assets,” Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at fund manager Arca, wrote in his latest blog post on Monday.

Technician’s Take

Bitcoin Holds Support at $60K-$65K, Testing All-Time High

Bitcoin (BTC) broke above a short-term downtrend and broke its record high. At the time of publication, bitcoin’s price had broken $67,500. The cryptocurrency rose more than 7% over the past 24 hours.

Story continues

Upside momentum is improving after a two-week consolidation phase of between $60,000 and $64,000. A confirmed breakout from that consolidation would require at least two consecutive daily closes above $66,900.

Indicators suggest further upside for BTC’s price, initially toward the $86,000 resistance level. Seasonal strength in the fourth quarter could support continued bullish activity over the next two months.

For now, intraday charts appear to be overbought into Asian trading hours, although pullbacks should remain limited given strong support at around $60,000.

Important Events

Be on the lookout for the following Nov. 9:

Housing Industry Association: Australia new home sales (October)

8:30 a.m. Hong Kong/Singapore (12:30 a.m. UTC): National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence (October)

1 p.m. Hong Kong/Singapore (5 a.m. UTC): Economic Watchers surveys on short-term economic trends (Japan)

5 p.m. Hong Kong/Singapore (9 a.m. UTC): Break Point conference organized by the Solana Foundation to assemble cryptocurrency leaders.

On CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here are the most recent episodes of “First Mover” on CoinDesk TV:

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu on White House Stablecoin Report

“First Mover” hosts spoke with Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu about the White House’s report on stablecoins calling for bank-like oversight. Plus, the show included crypto markets analysis from FTX.US President Brett Harrison.





Latest Headlines

Bank of China Reveals Machine That Converts Foreign Currency to Digital Yuan: Report

Shiba Inu Sees Record Speculative Frenzy, Snaps 5-Week Winning Trend

Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to Move Spot Trading Services to Gibraltar

Crypto Mining Stocks Rally After Bitcoin Surges Near Record, Ether Hits All-Time-High

Cadenza Ventures Launches $50M Crypto Fund for DeFi and Blockchain Projects

Longer Read

Craig Wright’s Latest Funhouse-Mirror Legal Adventure

NFTs Take Over NYC



