First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Falls to $19.6K as Investors Continue to Mull Fed Chair's Comments

James Rubin
·7 min read
jayk7

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin and ether traded down over the weekend.

Insights: Analysts saw Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for what it was: an unbridled commitment to tame inflation.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin Falls Below $20K

After clinging tenaciously to support above $20,000 for much of the weekend, bitcoin fell well below this threshold late Sunday.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at $19,600, down more than 2% over the previous 24 hours. Ether, the second largest crypto in market value was recently changing hands at roughly $1,430, down more than 4% as investors continued to chew over U.S. central bank Chair Jerome Powell's vow to continue the monetary hawkishness the Fed adopted earlier this year.

That news disappointed some investors hoping for signs of Fed confidence that its steps the last few months were taming inflation and that it might back away from its recent diet of 75-basis point interest rate hikes.

"The macroeconomic uncertainties continued to weigh on the price of BTC, and while the PCE data came in negative (giving market hopes that the Fed could take a less aggressive stance moving forward), [the] Fed chair's talk on Friday dashed those hopes as he cautioned against premature policy loosening," Joe DiPasquale of crypto asset manager BitBull Capital, wrote to CoinDesk. "The market has reacted negatively to those comments and we're seeing Bitcoin testing the $20,000 support."

Most other major cryptos were recently in the red with AVAX and ATOM down more than 9% and 6%, respectively. XMR rose about a percentage point.

On Friday, bitcoin fell precipitously from the $21,000 perch it held throughout the working week as Powell noted that inflation remains a serious threat. He said that "reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth" that would create "softer labor markets," among other impacts.

The ongoing strength of the job market has suggested repeatedly that the economy has not fallen into recession. The 3.5% unemployment rate is the lowest level since February 2020. "While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.

“We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%,” Powell also said.

Equities and Crypto News

Cryptos late-week fall tracked equity markets that closed substantially lower on Friday with the tech-focused Nasdaq and S&P 500 plunging nearly 4% and 3.3%, respectively.

In recent crypto industry news :

Japan is preparing to review existing corporate crypto tax rates in an effort to entice startups to remain in the country, local news outlet Yomiuri reported. Japan's financial services agency (FSA) and the ministry of economy, trade and industry are considering a tax reform proposal for 2023 that could exempt crypto startups that issue their own tokens from paying taxes on unrealized gains. And

But over the weekend, CoinDesk reported that Grayscale Investments LLC has been fielding questions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the firm’s “securities law analysis” of tokens in some of its less-popular crypto trusts. The inquiry, which Grayscale disclosed in little-noticed filings made in June and mid-August, casts a shadow over the trusts’ viability at a time when the world’s largest digital asset manager is already dealing with a precipitous decline in its assets’ value due to the ongoing crypto winter.

BitBull's DiPasquale wrote that "Monday's opening for equities will be key, as any more downside there could push BTC toward the recent lows."

"We will be watching for the market's reactions to new lows and aiming to accumulate BTC between $20,000 and $15,000," he wrote.

Biggest Gainers

There are no gainers in CoinDesk 20 today.

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Avalanche

AVAX

−9.5%

Smart Contract Platform

Cosmos

ATOM

−8.6%

Smart Contract Platform

Polygon

MATIC

−5.3%

Smart Contract Platform

Insights

Here's How Fed Observers Viewed Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

Speeches by U.S. central bank chairs receive more scrutiny than any others by public officials except for U.S. Presidential addresses. They also draw some of the strongest reactions by analysts, investors and others whom make a living observing monetary policy and the economy.

Even by these standards, Jerome Powell's remarks at the Fed's Economic Symposium on Friday drew particular attention, coming amid a flood of often confounding indicators economic indicators, including July's decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggesting that inflation that had reached a 40-year high the previous month was waning. Would Powell be a hawk or signal a softening in interest rate hikes.

In the strongest terms, Powell said that inflation remained a menace to economic well-being and that the Fed would continue raising rates. “We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done,” he said.

Here's how a few commentators from major research and financial services groups Powell's view Powell's comments and the likely future impact of ongoing monetary hawkishness:

  • “They won’t want to be remembered as the central bank that missed inflation or even spurred inflation higher,” said Brian O’Reilly, head of market strategy at Mediolanum International Funds, told The Wall Street Journal.

  • “The process won’t be painless, and I think he’s being more upfront about that,” said Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economics at Renaissance Macro Research, told The New York Times. “The likelihood of recession is rising, because that’s the solution to the inflation problem — that’s what they’re telling you.”

  • Powell is not budging on having restrictive policy and that should mean the economy will steadily weaken going forward," Oanda Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya wrote in an email. Powell drove home the point that when they are done raising rates that we should expect them to stay there for a long period of time ... There was no dovish pivot, but it seems financial markets are getting close to fully pricing in the remaining Fed rate hikes."

  • “In essence, Powell is clearly stating that right now, fighting inflation is more important than supporting growth,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, told CNBC.Important events

8 p.m. HKT/SGT(12 p.m. UTC): CleanSpark third quarter earnings

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT(1:30 a.m. UTC): Australia retail earnings (July/MoM)

1 p.m. HKT/SGT(5 a.m. UTC): Japan leading economic index (June)

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "All About Bitcoin" on CoinDesk TV:

Bitcoin Tumbles Below $21K as Fed Chair Powell Warns Inflation Battle May Be Painful

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech had bitcoin (BTC) prices sinking, after the central bank leader warned that the war on inflation could be painful. "All About Bitcoin" took a closer look at what's happening in the markets.

Headlines

Blockchain Startup Aims to Open the $1T Diamond Market to More Investors: Diamond Standard believes tokenizing diamonds will make investing in the precious stones easier and more efficient.

Grayscale, Disclosing SEC Queries, Says Cryptos XLM, ZEC, ZEN May be Securities: ZEC, ZEN and XLM “may currently be a security, based on the facts as they exist today,” Grayscale said in recent, little-noticed filings.

CoinSwitch CEO, in Wake of Searches by Indian Authorities, Says the Crypto Exchange Is 'Fully Cooperating': Singhal also sought to clarify that the "engagement with the ED" is not about money laundering.

Web3 Domain Name Service Could Lose Its Web Address Because Programmer Who Can Renew It Sits in Jail: Eth.link expired on July 26 and will be up for grabs on Sept. 5, according to GoDaddy.

The Merge May Negatively Impact DeFi Protocols, Stablecoins: Report: The transition to proof-of-stake could decrease stablecoin values and shrink lending pools, according to DappRadar.

Longer reads

In Defense of Crypto Speculation: Crypto needs speculation. The higher it is, the greater the potential for disruption. (CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey)

Other voices: The Crypto Geniuses Who Vaporized a Trillion Dollars (New York Magazine)

Said and heard

"When the meme stock mania first surfaced, many finance observers wondered whether it would outlast the coronavirus pandemic, which also juiced crypto trading among bored people stuck at home for months on end. That’s still a somewhat open question, but if more companies see upside in actively courting retail day traders we could see “meme interest” remain a significant metric in formal equity markets." (CoinDesk columnist David Z. Morris)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hundreds airlifted from Pakistan floods

    STORY: At least 1,000 people have been killed in the disaster.Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country's climate change minister said, calling the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions."

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to