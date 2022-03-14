First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's Price Bounce Stalls as 10-year Yield Hits 32-Month High

Omkar Godbole, Parikshit Mishra
·4 min read

Good morning, and welcome to First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Sign up here to get it in your inbox each weekday morning.

Here’s what’s happening this morning:

  • Market Moves: Bitcoin sees early bounce to $39,000. U.S. 10-year yield hits highest since July 2019.

  • Featured stories: Bitcoin's put-call skews pull back from February highs. Ether awaits a triangle breakout.

And check out the CoinDesk TV show “First Mover,” hosted by Christine Lee, Emily Parker and Lawrence Lewitinn at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern time. Today’s show will feature guests:

  • Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, and 'Shark Tank' Co-Host

  • Jeff Mei, Director of Global Strategy, Huobi Global

  • Bradley Tusk, founder and CEO, Tusk Strategies

Market Moves

By Omkar Godbole

Bitcoin's bounce from key price support stalled near $39,000 ahead of American trading hours, as the futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index erased 1% gain and dipped into the red. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.10%, the highest since July 2019, according to the chart platform TradingView.

The benchmark yield has risen by 40 basis points in seven days and nearly 60 basis points this year. The U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation rate reached a record high of 2.785% last week, per Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Historically, bitcoin has chalked up price rallies in an environment of rising inflation expectations and bond yields, according to Charlie Morris, CIO at ByteTree Asset Management.

However, dollar strength has emerged as one of bitcoin's critical nemesis since the March 2020 crash and seems to be stopping the crypto from taking advantage of the ongoing rise in bond yields. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, stood just under 99.0, having hit a 22-month high of 99.42 last week.

"If the dollar starts to ease, higher [bitcoin] prices will follow," ByteTree's Morris tweeted. A big dollar sell-off looks unlikely during the next 48 hours as the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

Aside from the macro stuff, traders will closely watch the European Union's (EU) vote on a draft of the proposed Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework, which could have widespread ramifications.

"The bill as it is currently framed would require miners to submit environmental sustainability compliance plans. Failing to submit them would prevent their operation within the EU. The implications of this are huge – the EU is a major jurisdiction for crypto mining and crypto more generally, with over 10% of global bitcoin hash power emanating from the region," Simon Peters, market analyst at eToro, said in an email.

"While not on the scale of the China bitcoin mining ban, the implication for the price of BTC and other crypto assets which follow on price, could be significant in the next few days. The crypto asset market has been buffeted by events and this could lead to another tough trading period if the legislation passes," Peters added.

Bitcoin defended the weekly Ichimoku cloud support during the Asian hours even as a deteriorating coronavirus outbreak in mainland China pushed Hong Kong's stock index to a six-year low.

A tweet by Tesla's CEO Elon Musk that he won't sell bitcoin, ether and dogecoin likely helped the top cryptocurrency remain resilient to sell-off in the Hong Kong stocks. The meme cryptocurrency dogecoin also witnessed a 10% spike, supposedly on Musk's tweet.

Latest Headlines

Bitcoin's Put-Call Skews Pull Back, Ether's Triangular Consolidation Continues

By Omkar Godbole

Bitcoin's put-call skews have come off sharply from the highs seen following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. It shows that demand for puts or options offering downside protection is now relatively weaker than two weeks ago.

In other words, fears of an extended decline have subsided, with bitcoin consolidating below $40,000 amid a continued decline in U.S. stocks.

The six-month put-call skew saw a brief dip below zero over the weekend, implying a relatively higher demand for longer duration calls or bullish bets.

According to the institution-focused over-the-counter tech platform Paradigm, calls dominated the volume last week, accounting for 67.7% of the options traded, with the majority activity concentrated at the March expiry $40,000 strike.

Bitcoin&#39;s put-call skews (Source: Skew)
Bitcoin's put-call skews (Source: Skew)

A call option gives the purchaser the right but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option purchaser gets the right to sell.

Put-call skews measure the implied volatility premium drawn by puts relative to calls.

Ether awaits range breakout

Ether has formed a contracting triangle identified by trendlines connecting Feb. 10 and March 2 highs and Jan. 24 and Feb. 24 lows.

A potential breakdown would perhaps imply a continuation of the broader downtrend.

Ether&#39;s&#xa0;daily&#xa0;chart (Source: TradingView)
Ether's daily chart (Source: TradingView)


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.