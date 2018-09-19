First MotoE rider signing revealed

The outfit's sole entry on the 18-bike grid will be ridden by 22-year-old Swiss rider Jesko Raffin.

“Right from the start, when we heard about this championship for the first time, we wanted to hire a top rider for this MotoE World Cup,” said team manager Jurgen Lingg.

“Therefore we are very happy that we could reach an agreement with Jesko Raffin.

“Jesko fits perfectly into our Intact GP family! We are very happy about it and are very excited about the coming season.”

Raffin competed in Moto2 full-time between 2015 and 2017, and posted a career-best finish of fourth last year en route to 20th in the standings – only to be denied a 2018 entry due to a “lack of consistent good results” despite a valid contract with the Interwetten team.

He thus returned to the Spanish CEV Moto2 series, having already won it in 2014, and leads the standings in the category's current season.

“It's a great opportunity to start for such a professional team,” said Raffin.

“I am very grateful that I get this chance and that they believe in me.

“My motivation is huge because it is a new championship. And it's not just a new series for the moment, it's also the future.

“Of course it's difficult to estimate what we can expect next year because it's new for everyone and everyone will be sitting on the same bikes. The rider will finally be the benchmark.”

MotoE has been planning to announce its rider line-up for the 2019 season as early as this weekend's MotoGP round at Aragon.

While Raffin is the only rider formally confirmed thus far, Fonsi Nieto and former 125cc champion Nico Terol are among those widely expected to be joining him on the grid.

