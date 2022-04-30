First Missouri Tigers player comes off NFL Draft board. He spent one season at Mizzou

The first two days of the NFL Draft passed without a Missouri player selected. That changed early on Saturday, the third and final day of the annual three-day player-selection process in Las Vegas.

Cornerback Akaylab Evans, who played his final season of college football in Columbia after spending the first four at Tulsa, was selected in the fourth round by the Minnesota Vikings, No. 118 overall.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Evans played in 11 games with eight starts for the Tigers, and collected his first career interception.

He was credited with six pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He didn’t play in Missouri’s bowl game, instead opting to prepare for the NFL Draft.