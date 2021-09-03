First Midlands high school goes virtual because of rising COVID infections

Batesburg-Leesville High School is the first high school in the Midlands to move to a virtual learning schedule because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Lexington 3 school district high school moved students to remote classes on Friday, with tentative plans to bring students back to campus on Monday, Sept. 13.

The latest numbers in Lexington 3’s COVID dashboard showed 100 students were out at the school in western Lexington County. Twelve students had tested positive for the disease, while 88 were in a preventative quarantine. Two staff members at the high school were also out for COVID-related reasons.