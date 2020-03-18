First Member Of Congress Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) said that he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first member of Congress to contract the virus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” he said in a statement. ” However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

More from Deadline

Diaz-Balart said that after votes last Friday, he decided to self-quarantine in Washington and not return to his South Florida home because his wife Tia, has pre-existing conditions that put her at high risk. According to his office, he developed symptoms of the virus, including a fever and a headache, and was recently notified of his test results. He has been working from his Washington, D.C. apartment.

A number of members of Congress have self-quarantined in recent weeks, particularly after an attendee at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference tested positive for the virus.

The Capitol has been closed to visitors, and members of the media have been advised to keep a distance from lawmakers as they conduct interviews. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also extended voting time for a coronavirus relief package so members could enter and exit the chamber and not congregate.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.