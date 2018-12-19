In first major test, Ireland's Michael Conlan wants a 'fashionable' finish vs. Jason Cunningham

Michael Conlan (R) of Ireland punches Nicola Cippolletta of Italy during a featherweight bout at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Oct. 20, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Michael Conlan is reciting a list of things he hopes to accomplish in his fight Saturday in Manchester, England, against Jason Cunningham. The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, best known for his outrage following a controversial loss in the 2016 Rio Olympics, is facing easily the best opponent of his career.

Though Cunningham isn’t a power puncher, he’s 24-5 and has the veteran savvy that often gives hotshot young title prospects like Conlan fits.

“It’s a different level of opponent for him,” Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman says. “I’m interested to see how he responds to the challenge.”

Conlan is 9-0 with six knockouts in a career that began amid much hype on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017. Not many fighters making their pro debut headline in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, as Conlan did, and even fewer have a superstar like ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor accompany him to the ring.

Conlan has the kind of charisma that will help make him a star beyond his Olympic controversy when he gave a middle finger salute to the judges after his loss to Vladimir Nikitin and sent his infamous tweet to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

For most of his first nine fights, all Conlan had to do was show up on time and make the ring walk without hurting himself. The level of opposition was intentionally kept low, giving Conlan the time to learn what it takes to be a pro without the pressure of facing elite guys before he had that knowledge.

“He’s one of the guys, along with Teofimo [Lopez] and Shakur [Stevenson] and a couple of other guys we went out of our way to sign and that we have so much confidence in,” Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said. “There comes a time with each of them when they have to step up in competition. You don’t want to overwhelm them, but you have to push them. It’s what we do. It goes back to [Oscar] De La Hoya and [Floyd] Mayweather. A lot of the guys Mick fought early on were just there to get him acclimated to professional boxing. He passed that test.

“Now, we’re giving him a lot more of a challenge. We’re confident and optimistic he’ll pass those challenges, but there is no assurance he will. … This is [Conlan’s] step-up challenge. We signed him because we felt he had the ability to some good things, but this is his challenge and we’ll see how it goes for him.”

Conlan’s vast amateur and Olympic experience pretty much guarantees he won’t be overcome by the moment. The big crowd and the bright lights are nothing he hasn’t seen before.

But in Cunningham, he’ll be fighting a guy who isn’t going to go down the first time he’s hit, and who won’t be intimidated if Conlan scowls at him.

That’s exactly what Conlan was hoping to get. He was a bit disappointed that his last opponent, Nicola Cippolletta, wasn’t willing to engage him when they fought on Oct. 20 in Las Vegas.

Conlan wants a finish, but he wants it to be a finish that has meaning.

“I aim to win this in a fashionable style,” Conlan said. “I don’t just want what you’d call a basic, normal win. I want to go in and break him down and stop him and take him out. We’ve been working hard and I want to show the progress I’ve made.”

Both Arum and Goodman raved about the work that trainer Adam Booth has done with Conlan. Goodman said the most noticeable difference is that Conlan is in better condition and able to go hard for three minutes a round.

That is important for him because while he has snap to his punches, he’s not likely to be regarded as a one-punch KO artist.

“He’s what I’d say is a wear-you-down kind of a guy,” Goodman said. “He’s really well-conditioned and his stamina is superb and you don’t see him getting tired. He’s able to keep coming, keep coming, and that just wears guys down. I think you’ll see him get his share of stoppages, not from one punch, but from accumulation where he wears them down and gets them in the second half.”

No promoter has been better at building young prospects into stars than Top Rank, and now is the time Conlan has to show the progress he has made.

He wants to move beyond the controversy he created at the 2016 Olympics.

Arum does, too, though he doesn’t want to forget about it fully.

“He’s a kid with a great personality and a great following and he has a fun kind of style that attracts people,” Arum said. “I don’t want to totally forget the Putin thing, because that’s why he’s so well known, but if people watch him because they’ve heard of the Olympics, that’s great. We’ll eventually see him in there with [Nikitin] and that should be a good fight. But we think Mick has a lot of ability, but it’s up to him to take that next step and justify our belief in him.”

