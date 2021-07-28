First Lucifer Final Season Photos Include a Peek at [Spoiler]'s Return

On the heels of Netflix revealing the sooner-than-you-probably-expected release date (Friday, Sept. 10!) for Lucifer‘s sixth and final season, we now have a flurry of photos from the supernatural procedural’s farewell run.

As seen in the attached photo gallery, Chloe lands in some peril in the season premiere… Maze and Eve are cozier than ever… and Ella seems to be getting on just fine with Detective Carol Corbett (played by Scott Porter).

It is also revealed, in the photo below, that Amenadiel has followed through on his bid to join the LAPD — and he appears to have a very special mentor in the late Detective Daniel Espinoza.



Series vet Kevin Alejandro, who played/plays Dan, previously shared with TVLine how he had suggested that his character die a meaningful death during Season 5 — back when that was supposed to be the final season. But when Netflix sprung on the showrunners at the last minute a sixth season, “Joe [Henderson] and ildy [Modrovich] immediately got on the phone with me, to say, “Hey, here’s the news. If you still want to be part of us, we know how to do it respectfully, and not change the quality of what we’re creating,” Alejandro told us.

“I wanted to be with these relationships and with these people to the very end…. And Joe and Ildy respected that, and thankfully they wanted me to be a part of it as well,” Dan’s portrayer continued. “So they found a gentle way to bring me back — not the way people are going to expect him to come back, and maybe not as a huge part of the show. But I got to be there for the end in some capacity.”

As co-showrunner Modrovich put it, “We could not do another season without ‘Detective Douche,’ and we refuse to. So, yeah, we found a story for him that we just love.”

Of course, it was revealed that upon his murder late in Season 5, Dan actually wound up in Hell, so… is he not heavenly angel on newbie cop Amenadiel’s shoulder?

The EPs and Alejandro were mum on details. “It’s one of those examples of sometimes you paint yourself into a corner and you find something that’s so much more fun and satisfying because of it,” Modrovich said. “In trying to find your way out of it, you find something you never would have done or never would have thought of before.”

